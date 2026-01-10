Joel Embiid questionable for Sixers-Raptors on Sunday in front end of back-to-back

Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) is questionable to play when the Sixers kick off a road back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Saturday that does not have any other players listed with an injury designation:



As much progress as Embiid has made in terms of production and availability in recent weeks, the expectation should remain that he will not appear in both legs of any back-to-backs for the foreseeable future. It was difficult to imagine him suiting up in Toronto on Sunday and Monday nights. The same is likely true for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Paul George, though those players have much shorter roads ahead of eventually playing back-to-backs than Embiid.