March 07, 2024

Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of the season for Nets

Former Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons' season is done with the Brooklyn Nets.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Ben-Simmons-Tyrese-Maxey-Nets-76ers Bill Streicher/USA Today

Nets' Ben Simmons defends his former Sixers teammate Tyrese Maxey.

Ben Simmons' 2024 season is over. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Thursday that Simmons will remain sidelined, stating:

Ben Simmons will remain out for the remainder of the season while he consults with specialists and explores treatment options for the nerve impingement in his lower back. Simmons, along with his representatives and Nets medical personnel, are currently in discussions with numerous experts to determine the course of action that will provide him with the best opportunity for long-term sustainable health.

It's been a turbulent turn of events for Simmons the last several years. His Sixers tenure ended in flames following the team's collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in the postseason in 2021. While sitting out the 2022 season in Philly, he was dealt to Brooklyn in the James Harden trade. 

Simmons played in just 15 games this season for the Nets, averaging 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He played one game against the Sixers last month, totaling zero points, nine rebounds and five assists in a Brooklyn win.

MORE: Sixers lose to Grizzlies

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

