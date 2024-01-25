More Sports:

January 25, 2024

Report: Doc Rivers' new contract to play 'in the range of' $40 million

Doc Rivers' deal to be the new Milwaukee Bucks head coach is paying him a hefty sum.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Doc-Rivers-Sixers-Bucks-Playoffs Winslow Townson/USA Today Sports

New Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers while overseeing an embarrassing Game 7 loss to the Celtics in 2023.

Doc Rivers will be seeing some big bucks in Milwaukee and, no, I'm not talking about the 7'1" Lopez twins. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Rivers' new contract to be the Bucks' head coach will pay him "in the range of" $40 million through the 2027 season.

That's a heck of a lot more money than he'd be making in the ESPN broadcast booth, a role he settled into after leaving Philadelphia and before taking this new gig in Milwaukee. 

Rivers' first matchup against his old Sixers team that he "led" through multiple playoff collapses will come on Sunday, Feb. 25 in a nationally televised game in South Philadelphia. I imagine there will be a raucous crowd at the Wells Fargo Center for that one...

MORE: A pre-trade deadline Sixers mailbag

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Doc Rivers

Videos

Featured

Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete
Weekend guide tattoo festival

A tattoo festival and Lunar New Year celebration: Your weekend guide to things to do

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly receives $25 million federal grant for flood prevention, drinking water projects
Port Richmond Water Treatment plant

Sponsored

Health anxiety: What it is and how to manage it
Purchased - Woman suffering an anxiety attack alone

Adult Health

Even mild concussions caused by sports can lead to persistent health problems, researchers say
Traumatic brain injuries

TV

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter aces Philly clue during 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' victory
celebrity jeopardy lisa ann walter winner

Eagles

Five takeaways from Nick Sirianni's and Howie Roseman's end of season press conference
012524HowieRosemanNickSirianni

Shopping

The Wardrobe expands its free clothing events to Chester County
Open Wardrobe Table Pic

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved