Report: Doc Rivers' new contract to play 'in the range of' $40 million

Doc Rivers will be seeing some big bucks in Milwaukee and, no, I'm not talking about the 7'1" Lopez twins. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Rivers' new contract to be the Bucks' head coach will pay him "in the range of" $40 million through the 2027 season.

That's a heck of a lot more money than he'd be making in the ESPN broadcast booth, a role he settled into after leaving Philadelphia and before taking this new gig in Milwaukee.

Rivers' first matchup against his old Sixers team that he "led" through multiple playoff collapses will come on Sunday, Feb. 25 in a nationally televised game in South Philadelphia. I imagine there will be a raucous crowd at the Wells Fargo Center for that one...

