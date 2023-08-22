James Harden fined $100K by NBA for Daryl Morey, Sixers comments

James Harden is still, begrudgingly, a Sixer, and now he's out $100K too.

After launching an inquiry into Harden and the Sixers over the weekend, the NBA announced Tuesday that they have fined the 10-time All-Star $100,000 for public comments pointed at Sixers' president Daryl Morey and his inability to trade Harden out of Philadelphia.

Mainly, it was the comments made at an Adidas Basketball event in China, where Harden said Morey was "a liar" and refused to ever play for an organization he was a part of again, which caught the league's curiosity as to what exactly he meant by that after making the choice to pick up his 2023-24 player option.

The full press release from the league:

The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has been fined $100,000 by the NBA for public comments on August 14 and 17 indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team. The league’s investigation, which included an interview of Harden, confirmed that these comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not accommodate his request to be traded.