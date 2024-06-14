Kate Scott to be an announcer in 'Madden NFL 25'

Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott will be one of the three commentary teams in the upcoming 'Madden NFL 25' video game, EA Sports announced on Friday:

Scott will be paired with Brock Huard, a former NFL quarterback who's worked in the broadcast booth for FOX Sports in the past.

Scott has been the voice of the Sixers on NBC Sports Philadelphia since 2021 following the retirement of Marc Zumoff.

Scott has worked for the Pac-12 Network covering college football and and been the preseason play-by-play announcer for the Seattle Seahawks as well.

'Madden NFL 25' releases on Aug. 16.

