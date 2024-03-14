More Sports:

March 14, 2024

Report: Sixers to sign Kai Jones to 10-day contract

Kai Jones, 23, has 67 NBA games under his belt and is signing with the Sixers.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Kai Jones Brian Westerholt/USA TODAY Sports

Kai Jones figures to be given a chance to earn a rest-of-season deal as he aids a maligned Sixers center rotation.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are signing former Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones to a 10-day contract.

Jones, 23, played 67 games across two seasons for Charlotte after being drafted 19th overall in 2021, but was waived by the team entering this season after missing training camp due to "personal reasons."

For the Sixers, this signing represents a shot in the dark. As Mo Bamba continues to struggle as part of the team's center rotation, many have been clamoring for the Sixers to add a big man who can help the Sixers get by for as long as Joel Embiid is sidelined with his left meniscus injury.

The Sixers entered the day with two open roster spots, so even they were to keep Jones around for the duration of the season, they still have another spot open with which they can either add a veteran or convert a two-way player -- likely Ricky Council IV -- into a standard NBA player, which would make him eligible to play in the playoffs.

The Sixers can get about a three-week sample with Jones before deciding to sign him for the rest of the season or let him walk, should they choose to do so: a team can only sign a player to two consecutive 10-day contracts. So if the Sixers keep Jones around for 20 days by signing him to two 10-day deals, they will face the decision of bringing him in for the rest of the year or moving on.

Given his inexperience, it is hard to imagine Jones making a significant impact on this team. But with how brutal the Sixers' center minutes have been in recent weeks, it certainly cannot hurt to give a talented, athletic big like Jones a chance to resurrect his NBA career.

