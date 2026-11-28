The 2026-27 Sixers have overcome a lot of adverse circumstances to rattle off one of the most exciting 20-game starts to a season in franchise history.

But Saturday's task – defeating a stellar Houston Rockets team on the second leg of a road back-to-back without Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Dean Wade and Dominick Barlow – was a bridge too far.

Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and friends never looked totally outclassed by Houston – somewhat of an accomplishment in itself given that a defensive-minded Rockets team also enjoyed uncharacteristically strong three-point shooting night – but after a 10-2 Sixers burst opened the game, the two teams were never particularly close the remainder of the way. It turned into a blowout, in part because Sixers head coach Nick Nurse did not seem keen on running Maxey or Edgecombe into the ground.



The Sixers are 16-5 after Saturday's 131-93 loss. Takeaways from the Sixers' decision to be as cautious as possible on the injury front, plus observations from many of their players without as many chances to stand out this season:

Sixers earn the right to punt a game

So many times during Nurse's tenure, the Sixers have had no choice but to go to war severely undermanned. They have fought hard no matter what, but those valiant efforts have rarely resulted in wins – and, more importantly, it never felt like the Sixers had earned the right to go into a game knowing they were outmatched.

Nobody should ever want to punt a game under any circumstances, but on a team like this it is hard to avoid over the course of the 82-game marathon that is the regular season. What is different now is that the Sixers entered Saturday's game tied for the best record in the NBA at 16-4.

The Sixers did not merely earn the right to punt a game on some moral level by submitting a stellar 20-game sample to start the season. They ensured it would actually be practical. Last season, the Sixers were the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and had to fight their way into the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament. Had they won one more game, they would have been tied for the No. 5 seed.

While the Sixers may not sustain their firm grasp of the top seed all year long as they have done so far, winning 16 of 20 games to start the season undoubtedly makes it easier to swallow the pill of going into a battle with an elite team sans three stars and two critical rotation fixtures. They entered Saturday having already accumulated a 6.5-game lead over the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Their marathon is far from over, but with their blazing burst to kickstart the season Sixers have earned the right to pace themselves.

Rotation cameos galore

Surely the Sixers do not like playing games like this with so many players sidelined, but these nights do offer them chances to take longer looks at their deepest reserves. Nurse had 11 players in uniform on Saturday and he used each and every one of them in his rotation.

Some thoughts on players without many minutes to their names this season:

• Labaron Philon Jr. just turned 21 years old, has all of the offensive craftiness a rookie guard could ask for and is on the fringes of Nurse's rotation right now. It would be very easy for him to press when he does get minutes, but time and time again Philon's rotation cameos stand out for his steady hand. It is easier to do in longer bursts like the ones he played on Saturday, but Philon's composure has remained even in short stints.

Philon remains very slight of frame, and at times Houston's slew of tough, nasty, physical perimeter defenders bothered him. At other times he held his own and looked comfortable getting to his spots. Philon has generally showed an innate ability to get paint touches whenever he wants, but keeping that up gets tougher as the competition improves. The Rockets are about as tough of a matchup as there could be for him.

• Caleb Love played about five minutes without recording a single statistic in the first half, and it just feels as if he ended up in the wrong situation. When the Sixers signed Love, he was arguably the single best player available on the two-way market. But for a team with Maxey, Edgecombe, Anfernee Simons, Philon and even James and Brown, there is not much need for a spark-plug scoring guard.



Love can get so hot from long range that he wins his team a game on his own; he can also get so cold that he loses his team a game on his own. It is just not an archetype of player that has much value on these Sixers, even if he is quite possibly overqualified for the contract he signed.



• Tacko Fall was one of only three bigs available, so the Sixers' funky zone defense built around the 7-foot-6 center made its return. Fall recorded one block in four minutes in the first half, but the Sixers were outscored by six points during that stretch. Fall did not have a rebound on his line, but he was predictably difficult for the Rockets to keep off the glass.



Tacko Fall received a block here, as Alperen Sengun still reaches the rim pic.twitter.com/yZUnq2K13o — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 29, 2026

Fall came in much earlier in the third quarter; he came down with a lob pass from Maxey and traveled before getting a shot up. He played three minutes and change without impacting the game much. After two major successes in rotation chances, Fall did little to write home about on Saturday.

• Justin Edwards continued his season-long struggles on Saturday. Could his third year in the NBA possibly be going worse? It is difficult to imagine that is at all possible. Edwards has failed each and every time Nurse has given him spot minutes, including another game on Saturday during which he failed to have any impact.

Edwards emerged as a legitimate NBA prospect by making quick and correct decisions, showing some defensive promise across the positional spectrum and making enough of his catch-and-shoot threes. But the decisions have slowed down a bit, the shots have gone in less often, and most importantly the defense has regressed. Edwards' path to being a longtime NBA rotation wing included high-level defense and it just has not happened for him. It is not too early to suggest Edwards is running out of chances to stick for his hometown team.



• Rayan Rupert was the only Sixers player without a genuine rotation appearance before Saturday, but Nurse made sure to get the athletic swingman an opportunity in Houston. Rupert is an NBA-caliber defender with strong tools, but his offensive acumen lags very far behind. Teams will feel comfortable not guarding him on the perimeter and it causes a lot of issues offensively (to his credit, Rupert made a three when Houston left him wide open late in the third quarter).

Given the enormity of Edwards' struggles, though, it is not too challenging to make the case for Rupert to be ahead of him in the wing rotation. And after a rather uneventful first-half stint in which Rupert competed defensively and did little else, Nurse had seen enough. Rupert leapfrogged Edwards in the rotation in the second half, a damning reflection of where things stand for the third-year wing.



Up next: The Sixers will have two days off before yet logging a home back-to-back, beginning with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.