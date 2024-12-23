Previewing Sixers-Spurs: Victor Wembanyama is already a game-wrecking superstar

The Sixers return home Monday night to face Victor Wembanyama and the 15-13 San Antonio Spurs before heading to Boston for a Christmas Day matchup against the defending champion Celtics. To get us up to speed on all things Spurs is Matthew Tyman, who covers the Spurs in his Corporate Knowledge newsletter.

Adam Aaronson: Of course, I have to ask about Wembanyama as the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 continues to blossom. As someone who watches him closely, what has changed the most about Wembanyama from his rookie season to his second NBA campaign?

Matthew Tynan: Things are just slowing down for him, and he’s not as phased by the speed of the game or the way defenses are treating him. He’s more patient, has a better understanding of where his spots are on the floor, and while he still has a few careless turnovers here and there, his game has become much cleaner. He’s not as prone to coughing it up when players dig down on him or push him around.

There’s also just the normal development stuff. He’s gotten stronger and is able to deal with contact better, he’s improved as a shooter, and he’s becoming more and more willing to play inside and get to the line. His confidence is skyrocketing in basically every facet of the game, and it’s not like it was lacking before.



It’s been wild to watch his growth. He’s still just 20 years old, and it feels like every other night he’s producing some sort of historical stat line while blowing up an opponent’s entire game plan in the process. As long as he stays healthy and continues to develop at this pace, he’s going to somehow exceed his pre-draft hype.



Now if he can just figure out how to hold Joel Embiid to fewer than 70 points on Monday…



AA: Chris Paul is a longtime favorite of mine, so I must ask you about one of the greatest floor generals in NBA history. What sort of impact has Paul had on this young Spurs team since arriving in San Antonio?

MT: His impact has been a regular topic of discussion this season, because his signing has made a night-and-day difference. He’s constantly coaching on the court and on the bench, he’s calmed things down where things used to get tight for a young team, and he’s genuinely enjoyed the experience of not only competing, but being a mentor. We’ve heard and read the reporting on his tendency to wear on teammates over the years, because he’s insane (his words, not mine). But these guys are welcoming and absorbing it all. We know because we’ve made sure to ask.

We were laughing about it Saturday night. He just never stops talking. To teammates, coaches, officials, opponents – everybody. It’s more entertaining to watch on a nightly basis than it had been from afar. But even more entertaining is being present for the genius and wizardry he exhibits from one play to the next. We’ve all appreciated the things he’s done throughout his career, but seeing it up close is a different experience. The guy is incredible.

I’ll end this long answer with one stat: last season, the Spurs’ -12.5 net rating in the clutch ranked 25th in the league; this year, only the Cavs, Magic and Thunder have a better mark than San Antonio’s +18.5 net rating in crunch time. Guess who’s running the show in those moments.

AA: After being waived by the Sixers a few years ago, former second-round pick Charles Bassey caught on with the Spurs, and is now back on the floor after suffering a torn ACL in just over a year ago. What have you seen from Bassey this season, and does he profile as the Spurs' long-term backup center behind Wembanyama?

MT: I thought acting coach Mitch Johnson put it perfectly after Bassey dropped 16 points and 12 rebounds in 18 minutes during their win over Portland on Saturday.

"When he does some very simple things consistently and with energy, it's amazing how impactful they are.”

Here’s my interpretation of that quote: When Bassey is maintaining focus, being where he’s supposed to be defensively, and not forcing things offensively, he makes a big difference. The issue is, it can be a real adventure as he gets more minutes and becomes more and more comfortable in his return from the ACL injury. He’ll make an incredible defensive play on one end then commit a confounding turnover on the other; or he’ll catch a ball on the roll and flip it over his man for a sweet floater if he doesn’t snag it off a cut and dunk it, but on the other end he’ll get completely lost defending an action and give up the easiest basket you’ve ever seen. It’s an absolute rollercoaster ride.



But there’s no questioning what Johnson said. When Bassey is in rhythm and playing smart, man does he impact the game – particularly as a shot-blocker and rebounder. And at this point, given the contract he’s on, it’s a no-brainer to keep giving him time and space to develop considering all the time he’s missed and the general lack of consistent minutes in one spot with which he’s dealt. I’m not even joking when I say he has stretches where it feels like he takes over a game, but they’re just periodic at this juncture. Regardless, he’s fun to watch.



And the funny thing is, he’s only the second-most important former Sixer on the Spurs’ roster.



Note from Adam: Shoutout to former Sixers two-way player and current Spurs starting wing Julian Champagnie!

