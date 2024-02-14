Instant observations: Tyrese Maxey, Buddy Hield and the Sixers fall short against Heat

Looking to head into the All-Star break on a three-game winning streak, the Sixers returned home Wednesday night for a contest with the similarly short-handed Miami Heat. The Sixers led for a considerable portion of the game, but ultimately fell to the Heat, 109-104. Here is what jumped out from the loss:

First Quarter

• KJ Martin had about as good of a start as one could ask for. On his first touch, he knocked down a corner three off a drive-and-kick from Buddy Hield. On the very next offensive possession, he threw down a thunderous alley-oop on a dish from Tyrese Maxey. As Martin's playing time has increased in recent weeks, his productivity level has as well. It is hard to imagine him being a lock for regular rotation minutes once the Sixers' currently injured guards and wings – Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, Nic Batum and Robert Covington – are healthy. But Martin is giving the Sixers quality minutes on the defensive end right now and continues to improve offensively. He is building a strong case for himself.

• Paul Reed's play has been fantastic of late, and he continued that with a strong first quarter against Miami. Reed made just about every hustle play possible in a stretch of eight minutes or so, was strong on the offensive glass and protected the rim. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse spoke glowingly of Reed's recent play before tip-off Wednesday night, and Bamba returned the favor by giving his coach more production from the outset.

• Ricky Council IV was once again in the Sixers' rotation, serving as one of the team's first two substitutions – the first wing off the bench. He scored four points in his first quarter minutes, and in addition, grabbed three rebounds. His athleticism continues to pop, as it fuels just about everything he does on the floor.



Second Quarter

• Just as the Sixers need positive, consistent production from Reed, they also need Mo Bamba to be a solid backup center for the time being. Bamba's first-half performance was not his best. He went 1-4 from the free throw line, was defeated on the glass a few times and failed to protect the rim. Bamba has had his share of impressive moments as a Sixer, but he needs to put the tools together and become a reliable piece sooner rather than later.



• Hield has not just shot the ball exceptionally well as a Sixer -- which he continued in the first half tonight, knocking down four early triples -- but he has astounded some by appearing to be an exceptional creator of offense for others. It has never been perceived as a strength of his, yet his playmaking has quickly become vital for the Sixers. Hield racked up four first-half assists in this one.

• As they typically do against high-caliber offensive players, the Heat threw a whole bunch of different looks at Maxey. But, with an added dosage of patience, Maxey was able to consistently make the proper decisions, leading to a wonderful first half in which he scored 17 points on a dozen shot attempts and collected six assists. There were a few early turnovers mixed in there, but for the most part, Maxey did a nice job handling the additional attention that he continues to receive as a result of Joel Embiid's absence.



Third Quarter

• In the opening moments of the first half there was a bit of a scare for the Sixers, as Maxey was hobbled by what appeared to be an ankle injury. Maxey was briefly in the locker room, before eventually returning to the bench and receiving a loud ovation from the crowd upon reentering the game. Even with the All-Star break coming up, a Maxey injury is the one thing these Sixers just could not take right now.



• Cam Payne received a healthy amount of playing time in this one for the short-handed Sixers, but struggled to give the Sixers effective minutes. Payne's approach and process were not exactly problematic. It's just his shots simply were not going in. Payne was visibly frustrated, and it's hard to blame him. With Kyle Lowry set to join this team after the All-Star break, Payne needs to produce at a high level to keep ownership of his rotation spot.

Fourth Quarter

• Council received extended playing time down the stretch yet again in this one. His defense is already rock solid, and even though he is not the single most skilled offensive player there is, he has shown the chops to do just enough of the little things to be useful. He knows when to cut, is a solid decision-maker with the ball in his hands and even has an array of nifty ball-fakes that he uses in transition. With two open roster spots remaining on the Sixers' roster, it feels inevitable that Council's two-way deal will eventually be converted to a standard NBA contract. He has earned it.



• Wednesday night was not Kelly Oubre Jr.'s finest game. He struggled mightily from the field and spent the majority of the game in foul trouble. Oubre had a strong closing to this stretch of play with some solid games that lifted the Sixers to victories. He was pivotal in the wins in Washington and Cleveland. The reality of the situation is that Oubre is likely not quite as good as his early-season play suggested, but not nearly as bad as his recent struggles would indicate. If his team achieves full health, the Sixers can slide Oubre back into the bench role in which he thrived early on in the year.

• Despite a strong effort from the undermanned Sixers, in the back half of the fourth quarter, the Heat were able to put together a classic Miami run in which everything went their way. Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson was outstanding from beyond the arc, star center Bam Adebayo did enough to compensate for the losses of Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, and Tyler Herro scored some timely baskets, which all coalesced into leading Miami to a hard-earned victory.

