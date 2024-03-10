Instant observations: Shorthanded Sixers steal win over Knicks

The Sixers visited the world's most famous arena on Sunday night for the first of two straight matchups against the New York Knicks, looking to avoid suffering four losses in a row. However, the Sixers remained without several key pieces, with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey being the most noteworthy. Both teams were missing important parts of their rosters, and the scoreboard reflected that. But the Sixers came away with a massive win, 79-73.

Here is what jumped out from the upset victory:

Another change to the starting five

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has continued to tinker with his starting lineup over the course of the last few weeks. His latest change: moving sharpshooter Buddy Hield to the bench. Hield, who spent most of the season as a reserve for the Indiana Pacers, had started in every one of his appearances as a Sixer until Sunday night. Hield, Nic Batum and Paul Reed all came off the bench, with Cam Payne and Kelly Oubre Jr. starting in between Kyle Lowry, Tobias Harris and Mo Bamba.

Hield has dealt with significant struggles lately, shooting just 32.9 percent from the field over the team's last seven games. In his pregame media availability, before the lineup change was announced, Nurse affirmed that he has faith in one of the game's best three-point shooters.

Ironically, Hield had his best game in quite a while, despite an injury scare in the fourth quarter. He was the only Sixer who had things going on offense, and his shot-making made a massive difference in a game where each team was starving for offense.

In the year 2024, whether or not a player is a "starter" is not nearly as meaningful as how many minutes they play, who they play alongside, and how their skills are utilized. Of course, players' egos need to be managed, and like most teams, the Sixers do have players who would prefer to be part of the starting five. But regardless of whether he opens the game on the floor or on the bench, Hield and his dynamic shot-making ability will keep him firmly in the rotation.

Points are hard to come by, for better or worse

It felt like the clock was turned back about two decades in this one. After 12 entire minutes of play, the game was knotted up at... 15. The teams shot a combined 13-42 from the field, and neither team attempted even one free throw. In the second quarter, the Sixers outscored the Knicks 22-16.





The two teams combined for just 68 points in the first half, the lowest total in any NBA game over the course of the entire 2023-24 season.





So, of course, there are two outlooks. There is the glass-half-full approach: the Sixers could not get anything going on the offensive end of the floor but were able to play tremendous defense and keep the game tied. Allowing too many offensive rebounds aside, they did a tremendous job on that end of the floor: Oubre did a terrific job defending Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, who made just two of his nine field goal attempts in the half. The Knicks certainly missed some shots that could have gone down, but the Sixers' effort and cohesion on defense were still very impressive.





Then there is the glass-half-empty view: the Sixers, against a team also depleted by injuries, failed to take advantage of their opponent posting an all-time bad first half on the offensive end of the floor. The only consistent part of their offense was Oubre's rim pressure, but even he was largely inefficient. The Sixers shot 15-44 from the field as a team in the first half. Even while acknowledging that Embiid, Maxey and others were out, the team's offensive performance was downright putrid.

The Reed vs. Bamba conundrum