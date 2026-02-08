More Sports:

Joel Embiid questionable for Sixers-Trail Blazers on Monday

Joel Embiid has been consistently available and excellent for the Sixers for over a month.

Joel Embiid (right knee injury management) is questionable for the Sixers' road contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night as they complete a five-game Western Conference swing, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Sunday night:

Embiid, who has not missed a game that was not part of a back-to-back since Dec. 28, has played in 18 of the Sixers' 22 games since that point, and the team is 13-5 in those contests. During this stretch, Embiid is logging 34.4 minutes per game, also averaging 30.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 52.4 percent from the field, 37.5 percent on three-point tries and 87.1 percent on free throws (9.4 attempts per game).

MORE: Daryl Morey's full comments on inactive trade deadline

