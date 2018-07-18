Check out outtakes from Kevin Hart, Charles Barkley in 'SNL' blooper reel

With the 43rd season of "Saturday Night Live" behind us, the show relived some of the past season's highlights (and lowlights) in a new blooper reel.



Hosts from throughout the season, including Donald Glover, Saoirse Ronan, Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Chastain, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, and Charles Barkley, all are featured in the outtakes.

It looks like Kevin' Hart's spoof as a knock-off Batman, "Captain Shadow & the Cardinal," and Barkley's cut-for-time take on Star Wars called "The Mos Eisley Five," caused some real struggle for the two hosts, as well.

There are also a few outtakes from the show's "Fresh Prince" spoof featuring Chastain, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Redd.





Though speculation simmers during the summer break over who will return for season 44, no official cast changes have been announced.

There's a chance the season could start with some controversy, however. Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che, the latter of whom was under fire in 2014 for comments about catcalling, will be hosting the Emmy's this September in the ceremony's first broadcast since the #MeToo movement took off. Social media has reacted divisively.