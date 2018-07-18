More Culture:

July 18, 2018

Check out outtakes from Kevin Hart, Charles Barkley in 'SNL' blooper reel

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Television
charles barkley SNL Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Charles Barkley hosts "Saturday Night Live" for the fourth time.

With the 43rd season of "Saturday Night Live" behind us, the show relived some of the past season's highlights (and lowlights) in a new blooper reel.

Hosts from throughout the season, including Donald Glover, Saoirse Ronan, Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Chastain, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, and Charles Barkley, all are featured in the outtakes.

It looks like Kevin' Hart's spoof as a knock-off Batman, "Captain Shadow & the Cardinal," and Barkley's cut-for-time take on Star Wars called "The Mos Eisley Five," caused some real struggle for the two hosts, as well.

There are also a few outtakes from the show's "Fresh Prince" spoof featuring Chastain, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Redd.


Though speculation simmers during the summer break over who will return for season 44, no official cast changes have been announced. 

There's a chance the season could start with some controversy, however. Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che, the latter of whom was under fire in 2014 for comments about catcalling, will be hosting the Emmy's this September in the ceremony's first broadcast since the #MeToo movement took off. Social media has reacted divisively.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @MarielleMondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Television Philadelphia Fresh Prince of Bel Air Donald Glover Charles Barkley Ryan Gosling SNL Saturday Night Live Kevin Hart

Just In

Must Read

Feuds

The battle between a Northeast Philly bar and neighbors heats up with zoning decision
Carroll - Maggie's Waterfront Cafe

Sixers

What are the ramifications of the Kawhi Leonard trade for the Sixers?
071818_Kawhi-Leonard_usat

Careers

Jobs expert at Wharton offers tips for changing careers
career woman

Mental Health

Frequent digital media usage may be linked to ADHD symptoms in adolescents
Phone user

Phillies

First-place Phillies need trade help, well, everywhere
071818_Phillies_usat

Food & Drink

McGillin's to re-release 1860 IPA, an unfiltered beer made from secret recipe
1860 IPA at McGillin's

Escapes

Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.