Sonic Live in Concert will celebrate 35 years of the iconic video game franchise

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog can celebrate the iconic video game franchise's 35th anniversary when Sonic Live in Concert comes to the Miller Theater on Thursday, March 18.

The show pairs live performances with video from the games, featuring a live ensemble, rock musicians and vocalists performing songs from across the franchise. The setlist includes fan favorites from the original Sega Genesis games as well as music from newer titles.

The concert also celebrates the work of longtime Sonic composers Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani. Scenes from throughout the series will be shown on screen as the musicians perform, creating a concert experience that spans 35 years of Sonic games.

Tickets are now on sale and range from $63 to $130, including fees.

Thursday, March 18, 2027 | 7 p.m.

Miller Theater

250 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Tickets: $63 - $130

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