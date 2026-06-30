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June 30, 2026

Sonic Live in Concert will celebrate 35 years of the iconic video game franchise

The March 2027 performance at the Miller Theater will feature live music and video from across the Sonic the Hedgehog series.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Performances
Sonic Live in Concer Provided Courtesy/Ensemble Arts Philly (KC Marketing)

Music from 35 years of Sonic the Hedgehog games will come to life at the Miller Theater when Sonic Live in Concert arrives in Philadelphia on March 18, 2027.

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog can celebrate the iconic video game franchise's 35th anniversary when Sonic Live in Concert comes to the Miller Theater on Thursday, March 18.

The show pairs live performances with video from the games, featuring a live ensemble, rock musicians and vocalists performing songs from across the franchise. The setlist includes fan favorites from the original Sega Genesis games as well as music from newer titles.

The concert also celebrates the work of longtime Sonic composers Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani. Scenes from throughout the series will be shown on screen as the musicians perform, creating a concert experience that spans 35 years of Sonic games.

Tickets are now on sale and range from $63 to $130, including fees.

Sonic Live in Concert

Thursday, March 18, 2027 | 7 p.m.
Miller Theater
250 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Tickets: $63 - $130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Performances Miller Theater Sonic the HEdgehog

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