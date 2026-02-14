'The Sound of Music' is coming to the Academy of Music this spring

One of Broadway’s most beloved musicals is headed back to Philadelphia.

"The Sound of Music" returns to the Academy of Music from March 31 through April 5 as part of a new North American tour marking 65 years since the show first debuted on Broadway.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, the production tells the story of Maria, a spirited governess who brings music and heart to the von Trapp family in Austria as World War II looms. The score features iconic songs including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and the title song.

Accessible performances, including ASL, audio description and captioning, are scheduled during the run.

Tickets are available at ensembleartsphilly.org, by phone at 215-893-1999 or in person at the Academy of Music box office.

"The Sound of Music"

March 31 - April 5

The Academy of Music

240 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.