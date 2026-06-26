Source: Sixers signing Vanderbilt guard Duke Miles to Exhibit 10 contract

The Sixers are signing undrafted free agent Duke Miles to an Exhibit 10 contract, a source told PhillyVoice. Vandy On SI was first to report the news.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a training camp deal which comes with a signing bonus that the player can earn by reporting to the team's affiliate in the G League if they are waived. Miles, then, appears set to join the Sixers for not just 2026 NBA Summer League, but also the 2026-27 season as a member of the Delaware Blue Coats.

Miles is already 24 years old after completing a six-year collegiate career which included stops at High Point, Troy, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. He is coming off a strong campaign in his lone year at Vanderbilt, leading the SEC in steals per game (2.6) and also shooting a conference-best 90.1 percent on free throws. His three-point shooting has been volatile throughout his time in college, but Miles shot a career-high 9.5 long-range attempts per 100 possessions in 2025-26 and was decently efficient, making 34.8 percent of those looks.

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