More Health:

January 28, 2021

First U.S. cases of South African coronavirus variant detected

The virus is believed to be more transmissible but is not known to cause more severe illness

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
South African variant Ken Ruinard/Imagn Content Services, LLC

The coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa has been detected in South Carolina, marking its first known cases in the U.S. Above, COVID-19 testing in South Carolina.

A highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has been detected in South Carolina, marking its first known U.S cases. 

The variant was detected in samples from two adults with no clear travel histories, South Carolina health officials said. They are from different parts of the state, suggesting there already is community spread of the variant. 

The presence of the variant shows "the fight against this deadly virus is far from over," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state's interim public health director. "While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still limited. Every one of us must recommit to the fight by recognizing that we are all on the front lines now. We are all in this together." 

The South African variant, formally known as B.1.351, was first discovered in October and has since spread to at least 20 other countries. Other known variants, including those first discovered in the United Kingdom and in Brazil, also have been detected in the U.S. 

Health experts believe the South African variant is more transmissible than previous forms of the coronavirus — just like the U.K. and Brazilian variants. But there is no evidence suggesting it causes more severe illnesses. 

Earlier this week, Moderna released data showing its COVID-19 vaccine protects against the U.K. and South African variants, but the South African variant is more resistant. It did not have data on its vaccine's ability to neutralize the Brazilian variant. 

Pfizer's vaccine only lost a bit of effectiveness against the South African variant, according to a lab study released Thursday by the drugmaker. 

The coronavirus variants can't be detected through the standard PCR or rapid antigen tests, but require additional genome sequencing tests.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control detected the first South African case late Wednesday and notified South Carolina health officials. A state lab identified the second case, according to CNBC. 

The CDC is tracking cases of the variants by state on this map.

The first case of the Brazilian variant in the U.S. was found Monday in Minnesota. That case involved a person who had recently traveled to Brazil. The U.K. variant has been detected in 28 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia CDC Coronavirus South Carolina

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Adult Health

People under 25 account for nearly half of all new STI diagnoses, report shows
STIs in U.S.

Phillies

Report: Phillies re-sign catcher J.T. Realmuto... finally
Harper-Realmuto_070920_usat

Education

Philly schools to resume some in-classroom learning in February
philadelphia schools reopening

Eagles

What they’re saying: Serious concerns over new Eagles OC Shane Steichen
Shane-Steichen_012620_usat

Valentine's Day

Lucy the Elephant available for exclusive Valentine's Day Airbnb at Jersey Shore
Lucy Airbnb Valentine's

Valentine's Day

Positano Coast celebrating Valentine's Day with candlelight dinners
Positano Coast Valentine's Day

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved