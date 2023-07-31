South Philly Sausage Fest returns with comfort foods, local beer and a flea market

Newbold's annual festival returns on the first day of fall with local brews, flea market goods and plenty of food.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, South Philly Sausage Fest will take over Broad Street and West Passyunk Avenue in Newbold from 12-7 p.m. The free event, which is open to people of all ages, will have fresh sausages and other foods from vendors like Deke's BBQ, Smoke-n-Go, Burrito Feliz, Philly Pretzel Factory, The Chilly Banana and Odd Balls Fudgery, as well as beers from local breweries, food trucks and a flea market with handmade, vintage and antique items.



There also will be much live music. The Phil Romeo Trio will take the stage from 12-1 p.m., followed by performers from the School of Rock until 2 p.m. and Three Yards to Dover until 3 p.m. In the afternoon, look out for 3 for the Road from 3-4 p.m., That 90s Band from 4-5 p.m., performers from the Paul Green Rock Academy from 5-6 p.m. and Assemble from 6-7 p.m.



Cartesian Brewing, Brewery ARS, Dock Street South, Evil Genius, Philadelphia Brewing Co. and Second District Brewing will be selling their beers. And Phila Flea Markets has curated a vendor market with more than 15 small businesses.

More information can be found at the Newbold Community Development Corporation's site.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

12 to 7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Broad Street and West Passyunk Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19145