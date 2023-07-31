More Events:

July 31, 2023

South Philly Sausage Fest returns with comfort foods, local beer and a flea market

Live music from local bands and more than a dozen flea market vendors will be at Newbold's Sept. 23 festival

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Festivals
South Street Sausage Fest Provided Image/Newbold CDC

South Philly Sausage Fest returns on Sept. 23 with locally brewed beers, food trucks, live music and a flea market with handmade and antique goods.

Newbold's annual festival returns on the first day of fall with local brews, flea market goods and plenty of food.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, South Philly Sausage Fest will take over Broad Street and West Passyunk Avenue in Newbold from 12-7 p.m. The free event, which is open to people of all ages, will have fresh sausages and other foods from vendors like Deke's BBQ, Smoke-n-Go, Burrito Feliz, Philly Pretzel Factory, The Chilly Banana and Odd Balls Fudgery, as well as beers from local breweries, food trucks and a flea market with handmade, vintage and antique items. 

MORE: World's largest bounce house comes to the Navy Yard next month

There also will be much live music. The Phil Romeo Trio will take the stage from 12-1 p.m., followed by performers from the School of Rock until 2 p.m. and Three Yards to Dover until 3 p.m. In the afternoon, look out for 3 for the Road from 3-4 p.m., That 90s Band from 4-5 p.m., performers from the Paul Green Rock Academy from 5-6 p.m. and Assemble from 6-7 p.m. 

Cartesian Brewing, Brewery ARS, Dock Street South, Evil Genius, Philadelphia Brewing Co. and Second District Brewing will be selling their beers. And Phila Flea Markets has curated a vendor market with more than 15 small businesses.

More information can be found at the Newbold Community Development Corporation's site.

South Philly Sausage Fest

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
12 to 7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Broad Street and West Passyunk Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19145

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Festivals Newbold Sausage Breweries South Philadelphia Flea Market Live Music Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Jud Christian Covered Bridge

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Lower Merion police searching for man who took 'upskirt' photos of women in Suburban Square
suburban square police

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

Eagles announce dates for Kelly green uniforms
Randall-Cunningham-Kelly-Green-Eagles-Uniforms.jpg

Food & Drink

Dunkin' to give away free coffee, breakfast wraps to blood donors in August
Dunkin Red Cross

Entertainment

Tim McGraw to perform in Philly next summer on Standing Room Only tour
tim mcgraw tour

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved