June 29, 2022

Driver killed in suspected road rage shooting in Delaware County

The shooter fled the scene on Wednesday morning in a black SUV, Springfield Police say

A man was killed Wednesday morning in a suspected road rage shooting near the intersection of South State Road and Meetinghouse Lane in Springfield Township, Delaware County, authorities said.

A 54-year-old man was fatally shot on Wednesday morning in an incident that Springfield Police believe was triggered by road rage, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 in the southbound lanes of State Road, between Buttonwood Drive and Meetinghouse Lane. Witnesses told police that a black SUV passed a white Toyota on the shoulder of the road.  

The black SUV stopped in the roadway and the passenger fired shots at the Toyota, police said. The bullets broke through the windshield and struck the driver. The gunman then got back into the SUV and fled the scene. 

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the shooting victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. 

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said there were two people in the Toyota. The passenger was unharmed. 

The shooter who fled the scene still had not been found by early Wednesday afternoon. 

"The investigation into this outrageous, senseless, and needless death will be relentless and once identified this actor will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Springfield Police Chief Joe Daly.

There is no current danger to the community, police said. 

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. 

