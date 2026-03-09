St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Road closures, parking restrictions, SEPTA detours and how to watch

Philadelphia’s 255th St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its way through Old City on Sunday, March 15, and the city released a list of road closures, parking restrictions, SEPTA detours and parade details Monday morning.

Each year, over 200 groups — featuring Irish dancers, marching bands and floats — partake in the procession and are greeted by thousands of spectators. As a nod to the country celebrating the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this year’s parade theme will pay homage to the contributions of the Irish community to the country over the past 250 years.

Items not allowed along the parade route include fireworks, skateboards, laser pointers, drones and alcoholic beverages, the city said.

People can text ReadyPhila to 888-777 for updates on weather, transit, public safety and event schedules. More information can be found on the official parade website.

Parade route

The parade will begin at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard at 11:15 a.m. and loop around the Northeast corner of City Hall before making its way down Market Street. It is scheduled to end around 3 p.m. on Market Street between 6th and 5th streets, where performances and official judging will take place.

Over a dozen awards will be handed out at the parade’s finish line to groups who best exemplify the spirit of the parade, as well as the top floats and the dance groups.

Before the parade, a commemorative mass will be held at 9 a.m. at Saint Patrick Church at 20th and Locust streets.

Road closures

Parade participants can start lining up along JFK Boulevard between 20th and 16th streets at 9 a.m., with officials saying anyone who's in the parade and driving needs to enter at Schuylkill Avenue and JFK Boulevard around 30th St. Station to undergo a security check.

Market Street will be closed between 5th and 6th streets from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., JFK Boulevard will be closed between 15th and 20th streets. Closures will also be in place on 15th, 16th, 27th, 18th, 19th and 20th streets between March and Arch streets.

The following roads will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic conditions may warrant an earlier closure, the city said.

• JFK Boulevard between 15th and Juniper streets

• Juniper Street between JFK Boulevard and Market Street

• Market Street between Juniper and 2nd streets

• All cross streets on Market Street from 13th to 5th streets between Chestnut and Arch streets

Parking restrictions

Temporary no parking zones will be posted between the 1400-2000 blocks of JFK Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Parking restrictions will also be in place on the following streets from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• 5th Street between Chestnut and Market streets

• 6th Street between Chestnut and Race streets

• Race Street between 5th and 6th streets

• Market Street from Juniper to 2nd streets

Public transit

The 12 SEPTA bus routes that run through Center City and the Old City area will be detoured on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Passengers can check the status of the following affected routes on the SEPTA website and mobile app:

• 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 47, 48, 61, 124 and 125

How to watch

CBS3 Philadelphia’s affiliate Philly 57 will broadcast the parade live from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. CBS3 will air a re-run of the parade on Tuesday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.