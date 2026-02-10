‘Standing on Her Shoulders’ brings a celebration of women to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Families can spend the first Sunday of March celebrating the women who shape traditions, stories and creative legacies at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

“Standing on Her Shoulders: Family Festival” takes place Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the museum’s Main Building on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The event is part of the museum’s PMA Kids programming and is included with Pay What You Wish admission. Reservations are not required, and members receive free admission.

The festival highlights women and the ways their influence carries forward through art and family traditions. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids and caregivers can stop by the Art Kids Studio in the North Vaulted Walkway to create mixed-media pieces inspired by Betye Saar, whose work often explores memory, identity and history.

A sensory-friendly quiet zone will be available throughout the day in the Eli Kirk Price Room for anyone who needs to step away from the crowds.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cultural Heritage Artist Martha Rich will host an artist takeover on the Great Stair Hall Balcony, where visitors can design postcards dedicated to an inspirational woman in their lives.

During the same time frame, families can head to Korman Galleries 222–224 for “Girl Power!,” a gallery activity spotlighting works from “In Her View: Highlights from the James and Keith Straw Collection.”

The museum is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Pay What You Wish admission

