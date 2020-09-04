Straight Shooters: Deep dive into 'No Holds Barred, The Movie'

On June 2, 1989, No Holds Barred was released in the United States, and it featured professional wrestling hero Hulk Hogan acting as, well, a professional wrestling hero, Rip Thomas.

It was Hogan's first major lead in a movie, where Tom "Tiny" Lister Jr. and Kurt Fuller were his main antagonists.

Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson take a deep dive into this movie, which lasted longer than the actual movie itself. The highs (not many), the lows (plenty), and the just flat-out ridiculous are covered in this in-depth unwrapping of a movie that certainly does not withstand the test of time.

You can listen to the entire episode below or wherever you get your podcasts!

