July 24, 2020

Straight Shooters: Deep dive into the WrestleMania Rage Party in Philly

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
Get ready for a new edition of "The Straight Shooters," starring Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson.

Back in 1999, WWE held a WrestleMania Rage Party the night before WrestleMania XV. At this point, WWE was arguably at its peak in terms of popularity in pop culture. With WrestleMania in Philly that year, the company decided to run a Rage Party with legendary musical acts such as Isaac Hayes, Big Pun, and ... the Cherry Poppin' Daddies?

Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson deep dive into the happenings that occurred at this WrestleMania Rage Party. They both watched this hour-long show on YouTube and took voluminous notes and discuss not only the Rage Party, but that entire era and what was happening in wrestling and pop culture.

You can listen to the entire episode below.

