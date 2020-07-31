More Sports:

July 31, 2020

Straight Shooters: Deep dive into WCW Beach Brawl at MTV's Spring Break

Nick Piccone
Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
Wrestling Podcasts
Get ready for a new edition of "The Straight Shooters," starring Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson.

After tackling the WrestleMania Rage Party in Philly in last week's episode, we're staying in 1999 as WCW's Beach Brawl at MTV Spring Break in Cancún, Mexico takes center stage this week.

Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson dive deep into the show, which basically was just a battle royale featuring six wrestlers. But Nick and Vaughn took voluminous notes — it might've just been a half-hour show, but there was a lot to talk about. Kid Rock, Jimmy Hart, and Raven called the action on commentary, and even that was just flat-out ridiculous.

The guys also discuss possible plans for SummerSlam taking place outdoors with WWE currently looking to possibly find some place in the Northeast. Where should it be held? Should there be limited fans or no fans? All that and more on this edition of the pod.

You can listen to the entire episode below.

