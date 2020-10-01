More Sports:

Straight Shooters: Deep dive into WCW's Halloween Havoc '97

It's time for a new episode of Straight Shooters with Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson.

World Championship Wrestling was white hot in 1997, and the culmination of a lot of feuds took place on October 26 of that year as Eric Bischoff's WrestleMania, Halloween Havoc, took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was two month before Sting would ultimately "dethrone" Hollywood Hulk Hogan in one of the worst finishes in pro wrestling history - but this show had its own finish that left us scratching our heads.

Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson take a deep dive into 1997's Halloween Havoc, headlined by Hogan vs. Roddy Piper inside a steel cage. This cage, however, wasn't a typical WCW cage. In fact, it looked like they tried to bite off WWF's Hell in a Cell cage, which debuted earlier that month. We had a run-in from a fan in Sting face paint, "Stings galore," Piper literally biting Hogan's butt, and that's just in the main event!

This show was pretty solid overall, however. Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero was a classic that's still talked about today, and, in my opinion, one of the best WCW matches ever. Randy Savage and DDP continued their blood feud in a rubber match - a Las Vegas Sudden Death match. Lex Luger took on Scott Hall with Larry Zbyszko as special referee. Ric Flair tried to exact revenge on Curt Hennig - who was WCW Cruiserweight Champion at the time? Listen to find out exactly what I mean by that!

