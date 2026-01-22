What to stream: With snowstorm coming, hunker down and binge 'John Wick' and 'Hunger Games' franchises

Look, it's about to snow hard. You're going to be stuck inside. So embrace the inevitable by stocking up on snacks and queuing up a new show or movie series to binge this weekend.

Anyone looking for a little intrigue can dive into the world of "Veronica Mars" or "The Traitors." Both have mysteries for the viewer or people onscreen to solve, though only one has Alan Cumming in a coffin-shaped suit and fez. Alternatively, homebound Philadelphians can marathon every "Hunger Games" movie or most of the "John Wick" ones. Here's where to find them all:

'Veronica Mars'

Few people were actually cool in high school. Veronica Mars is cooler than most adults.

The teen detective (Kristen Bell) helps her private investigator dad (Enrico Colantoni) crack cases — and takes on many of her own — in the whodunit series. While each episode brings new mysteries to solve, Veronica also continuously chips away at a crime that changed her life: the murder of her best friend Lily (Amanda Seyfried).

Like so many PIs, Veronica is a lovable wisecrack. The show's style and humor make it feel like a throwback hard-boiled detective story, even if its hero is walking into math class. Netflix recently added the show's first three seasons, while the rebooted fourth is on Hulu.

'The Traitors'

Eavesdrop on the dishiest version of the party game "Mafia" you've ever seen with "The Traitors," the competition series that began its fourth season earlier this month. Peacock has once again assembled a chaotic squad plucked from reality TV franchises like "Real Housewives," "Survivor" and "Big Brother" — plus, Mama Kelce, a K-pop singer, a comedian, two retired figure skaters and an actor who went viral for how he eats spaghetti (Michael Rapaport). Even the abjectly annoying contestants (Rappaport) make for great television. And of course, none of it would work without their host Alan Cumming, who relishes the word "murder" almost as much as he does a tartan cape.

Viewers can drop into any season of "The Traitors" and get the gist pretty quickly: The cast must determine who among them is a traitor, a secretly appointed villain who's eliminating the competition in the dead of night. The entire group votes people off each episode, not knowing until the ballot is cast if they were innocent or guilty, as the traitors bump people off. (Relax, they just get a letter telling them to go home.) In between the murdering and voting, they sprint through challenges to grow the prize pot. New episodes hit Peacock on Thursdays.

'John Wick' movies

This action franchise begins with John Wick (Keanu Reeves) coming out of hitman retirement to kill everyone even tangentially responsible for his puppy's death. (Relatable and valid.) But it evolves into a globetrotting thriller with increasingly insane stunts and fight sequences. If you've ever wondered if you could murder someone with a pencil or library book, the answer is yes. Stream the first three films on Max.

'Hunger Games' movies

If dystopian YA stories are more your scene, head over to Peacock for the complete "Hunger Games" collection. The streamer has all five adaptations of Suzanne Collins' blockbuster books, including the recent prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

For the uninitiated, the franchise imagines a future where the wealthy center of power, the Capitol, forces its citizens to send two children from each of its districts to compete in the annual Hunger Games. It's a battle to the death and a punishment for a past rebellion. The order is disrupted when one of those kids, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) fights back.

Katniss's journey, which evolves into a full-blown revolution, unfolds over four movies. "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" adds insight into how President Snow (Donald Sutherland in the Lawrence films, Tom Blyth in the prequel) became such a crumb bum.

