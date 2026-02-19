What to stream: 'Jackie Brown,' 'My Cousin Vinny' and 'Zola'

Many of us have spent the past two weeks learning what bonspiels are and mourning the fall of the Quad God. The Winter Olympics has taken over our televisions and our lives, but once they end Sunday, what's left to watch?

Consider streaming "Zola," a wild tale that's kinda sorta about dancing, or "My Cousin Vinny," the courtroom comedy with memorable legal gymnastics. The blaxploitation homage "Jackie Brown," featuring a comeback performance from the genre's star Pam Grier, is also new to Peacock. And a psychological thriller featuring another actress's debut turn, "Martha Marcy May Marlene," is now on Hulu. Get off the luge message boards and queue these movies up:

'Zola'

Before he scored either of his Oscar nods, Philly native Colman Domingo was putting in unforgettable work in "Zola." The madcap dramedy is based on a series of viral tweets about a stripping job that goes sideways, and it preserves the hilarious, hallucinogenic qualities of that 2015 Twitter thread.

Zola (Taylour Paige) joins Stefani (Riley Keough) on a road trip for what she thinks is a weekend of high-paying work at a Tampa strip club. But Stefani and her pimp X (Domingo) have other ideas. The resulting movie is raunchy, stylish and occasionally terrifying — much like Florida itself. Stream it on Max.

'My Cousin Vinny'

Enjoy the dulcet tones of Joe Pesci saying "two youths" in this classic legal comedy. As anyone who had access to cable TV in the '90s or early aughts will remember, "My Cousin Vinny" sends inexperienced New York lawyer Vinny (Pesci) to rural Alabama to defend his cousin (Ralph Macchio) in a murder trial. Vinny's Brooklyn bravado immediately rubs the judge the wrong way, but he stumbles through the proceedings with the help of his brassy fiancée Mona Lisa (Marisa Tomei). The fish-out-of-water comedy is newly available on Peacock.

'Martha Marcy May Marlene'

Is the protagonist of this 2011 psychological thriller named Martha, Marcy May or Marlene? The confusion is kind of the point. Martha (Elizabeth Olsen), or whoever she is, has recently escaped a cult at the start of the film. While she hopes to make a fresh start with her sister (Sarah Paulson) and brother-in-law (Hugh Dancy), traumatic memories from her past keep haunting her, blurring her perception of reality. Through its nonlinear structure, "Martha Marcy May Marlene" keeps viewers just as disoriented as its main character. Olsen is great in her film debut, and John Hawkes is appropriately unnerving as the cult's leader. Watch it on Hulu.

'Jackie Brown'

Like many of Quentin Tarantino's movies, "Jackie Brown" casts a bunch of messy, memorable characters in a criminal conspiracy. But this 1997 film, now streaming on Peacock, is shaggier and more poignant than the writer-director's usual work. That's largely thanks to Pam Grier as Jackie and Robert Forster as bail bondsman Max Cherry, two middle-aged realists weary from running and striving their whole lives. The final shot of Grier lip-syncing to "Across 110th Street" — the theme from one of the blaxploitation films that inspired the movie, though not one Grier herself starred in — is sure to stick in your head long after the credits roll.

