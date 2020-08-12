Stroll the Street in Manayunk returns on Thursday nights

Stroll the Street in Manayunk is back on Thursday nights through Oct. 1.

Many of the best parts of the weekly event are still happening this summer, including live music and dining deals, but visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing because of COVID-19.

Stroll the Street will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Some of the restaurants offering specials include The Goat's Beard, Chabaa Thai Bistro, Lucky's Last Chance and Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory.

Participating stores and boutiques along Main Street will have extended shopping hours and there will be some sidewalk vendors, too.

Rounding out the fun, kids can enjoy sidewalk chalk art at the parking lot at Main and Levering streets and adults can sign up for outdoor fitness classes with The Wall Cycling Studio.

More details on what to expect during Stroll the Street are available on the Manayunk Development Corporation's website.