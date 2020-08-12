More Events:

August 12, 2020

Stroll the Street in Manayunk returns on Thursday nights

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Manayunk
Manayunk Stroll the Street Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights, enjoy live music, shopping and dining deals in Manayunk – but don't forget your mask. This photo of Main Street was taken before the coronavirus pandemic.

Stroll the Street in Manayunk is back on Thursday nights through Oct. 1.

Many of the best parts of the weekly event are still happening this summer, including live music and dining deals, but visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing because of COVID-19.

RELATED: Amberella and Gritty cover Philly with Flyers-themed street art | Center City Restaurant Week returns this fall with 13 days of dining deals | Mobile pop-up Pizza Jawn opening restaurant in Manayunk

Stroll the Street will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Some of the restaurants offering specials include The Goat's Beard, Chabaa Thai Bistro, Lucky's Last Chance and Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory.

Participating stores and boutiques along Main Street will have extended shopping hours and there will be some sidewalk vendors, too.

Rounding out the fun, kids can enjoy sidewalk chalk art at the parking lot at Main and Levering streets and adults can sign up for outdoor fitness classes with The Wall Cycling Studio.

More details on what to expect during Stroll the Street are available on the Manayunk Development Corporation's website.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Manayunk Philadelphia Family-Friendly Food & Drink Shopping

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Eytan Shander: Only Josh Harris can save the Sixers — by selling the team to people who care
Josh-Harris_030620_usat

Education

Penn shifts to virtual classes for fall semester, slashes tuition
penn students online school

Healthy Eating

Whole grain product labels causing frequent confusion among consumers
Whole grain labels

Opinion

Kevin Cooney: Phillies organizational mistakes clouding any hope for success this season
Phillies-Jean-Segura-error_081220_USAT

TV Shows

Dramatic reboot of 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' is happening
Will Smith

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week returns this fall with 13 days of dining deals
Center City Restaurant Week 2020

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.12.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved