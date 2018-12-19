Students receive new winter coats at ‘Operation Warm: New Coats for Kids’ event

Every child should have a warm winter coat during the cold winter months, but many kids from the city’s poorest neighborhoods go without. But thanks to a partnership established in 2012 between Operation Warm and members of the Philadelphia Firefighters & Paramedics Union Local 22, nearly 600 children at John Marshall Elementary School will be given a brand-new winter coat this holiday season.

To mark this special occasion, Philadelphia Firefighters & Paramedic Union Local 22 President Ed Marks and members, City Councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez and the staff of Operation Warm presented dozens of first grade children with new winter coats this afternoon at the North Philadelphia elementary school. The remainder of the coats will be delivered to students after the holiday break.

Here are some highlights from the event:

