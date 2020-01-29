More Events:

January 29, 2020

Switch up your usual game day takeout for Super Bowl LIV

Where to order food from in Philly for the big game on Sunday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Super Bowl
Super Bowl catering Courtesy of/Bondfire Media

Throwing a Super Bowl party? Check out this list for where to order takeout in Philly. Porcos is one spot offering specials for game day.

Everyone has their favorite spots to pick up pizza, wings and chicken fingers for game days. If you're tiring of your usual, though, we'd like to offer up some other options for your Super Bowl LIV party this weekend.

You may not think of these restaurants and eateries in Philly as go-tos for catering football watch parties, but they have some delicious specials available for this Sunday. Just make sure to order soon since the game is days away.

Porcos

The recently opened porchetteria and specialty sandwich shop at 2204 Washington Ave. is offering a special catering menu for the Super Bowl. Orders can be placed by calling Porcos at (215) 545-2939. The deadline to order is Friday for pickup on Sunday. Check out the menu below.

Porcos Super Bowl catering menuCourtesy of/Porcos

The Super Bowl catering menu for Porcos.

Zama

Zama, located at 128 S. 19th St., is offering takeout sushi trays for your Super Bowl entertaining needs. The trays will feature 10 maki rolls (80 pieces) for $79.99. In addition, a six-pack of Sapporo Light can be added for an additional $10. 

The trays will be plated and ready for serving and will feature a variety of rolls including: mixed veggie, spicy tuna, Philadelphia, salmon avocado, yellowtail jalapeño mango, shrimp tempura, rainbow and California.

Each tray will come with low sodium soy sauce, wasabi, ginger and chopsticks.

Zama’s hours will be noon to 7 p.m. the day of the game, with the last pick-up for catering at 6:30 p.m. Trays can be ordered up to 24 hours in advance by calling (215) 568-1027.

High Street on Market

The Old City restaurant at 308 Market St. has a special catering menu in honor of the Super Bowl. 

Available for pre-order are speciality sandwich trays featuring High Street classics like the pastrami on rye and roasted turkey, fried Brussels sprouts with buffalo sauce, chef's salad, chips and dips like whipped avocado and caramelized onion, and a sweets tray with cookies, brownies and doughnuts.

Orders must be made by Friday for pickup on Sunday. They can be placed by calling (215) 625-0988.

