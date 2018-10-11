More Events:

October 11, 2018

SWEAT Fitness hosting spin class with all proceeds going to the ALS Association

You'll get a good workout in, while supporting a worthy cause

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Indoor Cycling
Spinning bike Carroll file Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A spinning bike.

If you need motivation to get yourself to the gym, how about signing up for an indoor cycling class that benefits ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) awareness? You'll get a good workout in, while supporting a worthy cause.

SWEAT Fitness' Queen Village location is hosting the charity spin session on Thursday, Oct. 18, beginning at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Lululemon's Ghost Race is a virtual 8K on the Schuylkill River Trail | 15 minutes of running beats meditation in boosting mental sharpness and mood

Tickets are $30, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the ALS Association, a national nonprofit organization.

Since the workout is taking place on "Thirsty Thursday," after powering through the cycling class, attendees will be rewarded with a cold Quaker City Shrub.

The alcoholic beverage is 90 calories and uses a splash of apple cider vinegar to enhance the natural fruit flavors, eliminating the need for added sugar, so all your hard work won't be undone by indulging in this post-workout drink.

Attendees will also go home with a gift bag; its contents are a mystery but free stuff is free stuff, right?

SWEAT & Sip for ALS Awareness

Thursday, Oct. 18
7-8 p.m. | $30 per person
SWEAT Fitness Queen Village
700 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Indoor Cycling Philadelphia ALS Charity Fundraisers

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid dishes on sneaker free agency, his brother Arthur, and starting to eat vegetables
101118-JoelEmbiid-UnderArmour2

Courts

Montgomery County man faces up to 12 years in prison for 'menacing' mixed-race neighbors
Pam Margolis

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Five matchups to watch
101018OdellBeckham

Food & Drink

Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings
Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings

Eagles

NFL rumors: Eagles have best odds to land Le'Veon Bell; Bills coach addresses LeSean McCoy rumor
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Development

Franklin Square's 180-year-old fountain is getting update with music, LED lights and dancing water
franklin fountain music light show

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.