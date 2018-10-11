SWEAT Fitness hosting spin class with all proceeds going to the ALS Association

If you need motivation to get yourself to the gym, how about signing up for an indoor cycling class that benefits ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) awareness? You'll get a good workout in, while supporting a worthy cause.

SWEAT Fitness' Queen Village location is hosting the charity spin session on Thursday, Oct. 18, beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the ALS Association, a national nonprofit organization.

Since the workout is taking place on "Thirsty Thursday," after powering through the cycling class, attendees will be rewarded with a cold Quaker City Shrub.

The alcoholic beverage is 90 calories and uses a splash of apple cider vinegar to enhance the natural fruit flavors, eliminating the need for added sugar, so all your hard work won't be undone by indulging in this post-workout drink.

Attendees will also go home with a gift bag; its contents are a mystery but free stuff is free stuff, right?

Thursday, Oct. 18

7-8 p.m. | $30 per person

SWEAT Fitness Queen Village

700 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147



