SWEAT Fitness hosting Breakfast Bootcamp at The Bourse on Saturdays

The Bourse, an artisan food hall on Independence Mall, and SWEAT Fitness have teamed up to launch a summer fitness series called Breakfast Bootcamp.



On Saturday mornings, there will be yoga on The Bourse's patio. Each workout is $5 to join, with all proceeds going to a rotating local charity.

After the workout, participants will be rewarded for getting their sweat on with a complimentary brunch item from one of The Bourse vendors.



Classes will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday through Labor Day.

Tickets for the first four classes can be purchased online currently. Participants will receive a sticky bun and 16-ounce coffee from Barry's Buns, while supporting Morris Animal Refuge.

For the remaining sessions, tickets can be purchased the Monday before the class.



Remember to bring your own yoga mat to each workout.

Breakfast Bootcamp Series

Saturdays through Labor Day

9-10 a.m. | $5 per person

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



