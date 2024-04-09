Casting agency quits Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King,' claiming star insulted extras

A casting agency in Atlanta has cut ties with the production of "Tulsa King" over claims that Sylvester Stallone, the star of the Paramount+ series, made disparaging remarks about background actors during a recent shoot for the mob drama's second season.

Rose Locke Casting announced Sunday on Facebook that it had "chosen to part ways" with the series after Stallone and an unnamed director called some of the extras "ugly," referring to one of them as a "tub of lard" and another as a "fat guy with a cane," Deadline reported Monday. The casting agency also claimed Stallone, 77, made the suggestion that the production should bring in "pretty young girls to be around me" instead of the actors who were hired.

The accusations reportedly stemmed from last week's filming of a bar scene in the series, which follows Stallone as a New York City mafia capo sent to Tulsa to establish criminal operations there after completing a lengthy prison term. The series premiered in 2022 and was renewed for a second season, becoming Stallone's biggest role since he reprised his iconic Rocky Balboa character in the first two installments of the "Creed" trilogy. Production began at the beginning of the month.

"Tulsa King" director and executive producer Craig Zisk told TMZ that there was a conflict over how the scene was cast, but he denied that Stallone or anyone else insulted the background actors. Zisk claimed the actors were supposed to be between 25 and 35 years old, but the extras on set were instead older than expected. The actors were included in the scenes, Zisk said, but he confronted casting supervisor Rose Locke to require that she begin submitting headshots of extras for approval before hiring them.

Locke reportedly didn't want to work that way and quit about an hour later.

Stallone has not publicly responded to the accusations against him.

Some of the claims about Stallone's comments were discussed on private Facebook pages used by background actors.

"What the f--- is up with these f---ing ugly background ..." Stallone was accused of saying to a director, according to the moderator of one Facebook page who urged Georgia actors not to seek work on "Tulsa King."

On another Facebook page for actors in South Carolina, moderator Dee Dee McDaniel Simmons said she didn't want to believe what she had been hearing.

"At first I had hoped it was just a bad rumor started by 1 person who may have felt some type of way; but there have been countless people who were on set and have stated what they saw, how they were treated, etc.," McDaniel Simmons wrote. "Sadly it seems Sly Stallone and crew made things miserable for the background artists and many have said the set was completely unprofessional and a total mess."

An email Locke had sent to her team — shared by writer Julie Benson, who's not connected to "Tulsa King" — said the resignation was due to a "clear toxic environment" on the set of the show.

Zisk said Stallone's wife, former model Jennifer Flavin, was on the set last week and that Stallone didn't say anything about "pretty women" being cast as background actors.

Deadline reported that one of the extras said it "hurt his soul" to be described negatively by Stallone.

Stallone's longevity has been fortified by the staying power of the "Rocky" series and many of his earlier films. He was in Philadelphia in December to celebrate the city's first "Rocky Day," joining fans who traveled from far and wide to attend the event and see the fictional boxing hero's statue outside the Art Museum. City officials now plan to expand the "Rocky" celebration into a festival.

Rose Locke Casting said it will finish out its commitments with the "Tulsa King" production until Friday.

"We send well wishes to whomever takes over the show," the agency said. "We thank all of you great background artists for your continued support."