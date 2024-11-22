Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Culture:

November 22, 2024

'Rocky' star Talia Shire will play Melissa's mom on 'Abbott Elementary'

The actress, also known for her role in the 'Godfather' franchise, will appear in the sitcom's holiday special on Dec. 4.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Abbott Elementary
Talia Shire Abbott Provided image/Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Talia Shire has been cast as Teresa Schemmenti in an upcoming holiday episode of 'Abbott Elementary.' She will play the mother of Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter).

Melissa Schemmenti's mother is coming to Christmas Eve dinner on "Abbott Elementary" — and the sitcom has nabbed a Philadelphia and Italian American legend to play her.

Talia Shire will appear as Teresa Schemmenti on the show's upcoming holiday special, Deadline reported. "Abbott" will air two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Dec. 4, one of which will follow a holiday gathering at Melissa's house. The tough South Philly teacher, played by Lisa Ann Walter, is known for her suspicious connections and proud Italian heritage, making Shire, best-known for her turns as Connie Corleone in "The Godfather" and Adrian Balboa in the "Rocky" franchise, an eerily perfect casting choice. 

MORE: Jason Kelce will shoot a late-night talk show in Philly for ESPN starting in January

Based on ABC's advance photos from the episode, at least one other Schemmenti is joining the party. Viewers already met Melissa's sister Kristin Marie in Season 2. The siblings — both teachers, albeit at rival schools — have previously butted heads, but they're a formidable team when they turn their trash-talking talents on someone else

A blond woman seated at a table points her finger. Four other people sit alongside her, with another couple in the background.Provided image/Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Melissa's sister Kristin Marie is back for the two-part 'Abbott Elementary' holiday special airing Dec. 4.


An episodic image shows Kristin Marie (Lauren Weedman) sitting at Melissa's dinner table across from another familiar face. Gerald Howard, husband of Abbott's kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), also apparently made the guest list. He was last seen in the Season 3 episode "Mother's Day," though the character was introduced in Season 1. Actor Richard Brooks will return to the role.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Abbott Elementary Philadelphia Sitcoms ABC Rocky

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport
Purchased - Woman checking her holiday expenses

How to manage your holiday expenses without overspending

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council to develop plans to protect marginalized groups

Rue Landau LGBTQ Immigrant hearings

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Music

Japanese Breakfast to perform at Coachella in April

Japanese Breakfast Coachella

Phillies

MLB rumors: Phillies are reportedly (somewhat) serious players for Juan Soto

Juan-Soto-mlb-free-agency-Phillies_110224_USAT

Weekend

What to do this weekend: VinylCon and the Giant Heart returns

Weekend guide heart

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved