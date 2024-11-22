'Rocky' star Talia Shire will play Melissa's mom on 'Abbott Elementary'

Melissa Schemmenti's mother is coming to Christmas Eve dinner on "Abbott Elementary" — and the sitcom has nabbed a Philadelphia and Italian American legend to play her.

Talia Shire will appear as Teresa Schemmenti on the show's upcoming holiday special, Deadline reported. "Abbott" will air two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Dec. 4, one of which will follow a holiday gathering at Melissa's house. The tough South Philly teacher, played by Lisa Ann Walter, is known for her suspicious connections and proud Italian heritage, making Shire, best-known for her turns as Connie Corleone in "The Godfather" and Adrian Balboa in the "Rocky" franchise, an eerily perfect casting choice.

Based on ABC's advance photos from the episode, at least one other Schemmenti is joining the party. Viewers already met Melissa's sister Kristin Marie in Season 2. The siblings — both teachers, albeit at rival schools — have previously butted heads, but they're a formidable team when they turn their trash-talking talents on someone else.

Provided image/Disney/Gilles Mingasson Melissa's sister Kristin Marie is back for the two-part 'Abbott Elementary' holiday special airing Dec. 4.

An episodic image shows Kristin Marie (Lauren Weedman) sitting at Melissa's dinner table across from another familiar face. Gerald Howard, husband of Abbott's kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), also apparently made the guest list. He was last seen in the Season 3 episode "Mother's Day," though the character was introduced in Season 1. Actor Richard Brooks will return to the role.

