Taylor Swift wins every award she was nominated for at 2022 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift once again shined at the 2022 American Music Awards, taking home all six trophies she was nominated for and breaking her own record for most wins at the fan-voted award show.

The singer-songwriter won artist of the year for the seventh time since 2009. Swift also took home awards for favorite female pop artist, favorite pop album for "Red (Taylor's Version)," favorite music video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," favorite female country artist, and an off-screen win for favorite country album.



The additional wins helped to cement Swift's legacy as the most decorated artist at the American Music Awards with 40 total wins. The "Midnights" singer initially broke the record set by Michael Jackson in 2019. Though Swift crossed genres from country to pop music nearly a decade ago with the 2014 release of "1989," she continues to gain support in country music categories, including at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where she received a nomination for best country song last week.

Swift skipped the red carpet, but made a surprise appearance at Sunday night's show to accept her award, which was presented by country music duo Dan and Shay. In her acceptance speeches, she spoke highly of her large fanbase about her rise to stardom.

"You know, in the past few years, I have released music than I did in the entire decade preceding that, and I really feel like that's down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make," Swift said in her acceptance speech for the show's top honor. "You encouraged me. And so, I found that the more music I made and the more music I put out, the happier I was."

This was the fifth consecutive time Swift won the award for best female pop artist, breaking her own 2021 record that placed her ahead of Olivia Newton-John and Whitney Houston for most consecutive wins.

The victories came close to one month after the release of her record-smashing 10th studio album, "Midnights," which became the first album to take over all of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 200. It comes just one year after the release of "Red (Taylor's Version)," the second of what is expected to be six re-recorded versions of her past work.

Unsurprisingly, Swift did not mention the growing controversy surrounding the presale of tickets for her upcoming Eras Tour, which erupted into chaos on Tuesday as fans and bots scrambled for tickets, causing Ticketmaster's system to glitch. Friday's scheduled ticket sale was canceled, prompting statements from the singer and Ticketmaster about what went wrong.

Though the presale broke Ticketmaster's record for most tickets sold in a single day, the glitch has landed its parent company under investigation by the Department of Justice over concerns about its control of the multibillion dollar ticketing industry.

Live Nation Entertainment released a statement following the investigation, assuring fans and customers that it's complying with federal antitrust laws.

Other than Swift, the biggest winners at this year's American Music Awards were Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, and BTS, each with a handful of wins. Elton John won his first American Music Award since 1988 for best collaboration with Dua Lipa on "Cold Heart — PNAU Remix," becoming the longest-recognized artist in the show's history.

The show opened with a performance from Delaware County native P!nk, and 17-time winner Lionel Richie was granted the icon award for his contributions to music and culture. Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder were among the artists to perform his greatest hits at the show.