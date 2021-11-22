Taylor Swift wins record-setting fourth best pop album for 'Evermore' at 2021 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift's busy November continued Sunday night with a pair of victories at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The singer-songwriter won best pop album for "Evermore" and top female pop artist, setting records in both categories.

Swift, 31, has now won best pop album a record-number four times at the American Music Awards. Her win Sunday broke a three-way tie for most all-time with Michael Jackson and Justin Bieber. She previously won the honor for "1989," "Reputation" and "Lover."

When Swift released "Evermore" last December, the record debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. It's the ninth studio album of her career.

"Thank you so much to the fans," Swift said in her acceptance speech. "[Winning best pop album] is such an amazing honor. The fact that you would do this for 'Evermore.' I've always been so proud of this album."

Swift also became the first woman to win best female pop artist four consecutive years. Olivia Newton-John and Whitney Houston each won the award four times, but never in a row. This was the sixth time that Swift was named top female pop artist, which already was a record.

The Berks County native's record-number of American Music Award victories now stands at 34. She broke the record in 2019 when she surpassed Jackson's 26 wins.

Swift's pair of victories Sunday night came just a week after the release of her re-recorded "Red" album — highlighted by the much-anticipated 10-minute-long track "All Too Well." She performed the song during her musical guest appearance on "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month, as well as used the track as the basis for a short film she wrote and directed.

Swift's three-year-run atop the awards show's biggest category, however, came to an end Sunday night. K-pop group BTS was named artist of the year, handing Swift only her second loss in the category. No musician or group has won artist of the year more often than Swift, who has captured it six times since 2009. Her only other defeat came in 2015 to One Direction.

The biggest winners of the night were BTS, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, who all won three awards. The winners were decided through a fan vote.

Philly native Jazmine Sullivan, who was nominated for three R&B honors, did not win an award. A complete list of winners can be found on Billboard's website.

The 2021 American Music Awards was hosted by Cardi B at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Those who missed the awards show can stream it on Hulu.