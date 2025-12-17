More Health:

Drinking tea instead of coffee may be better for your bones

Older women who drink tea have a lower risk of osteoporosis, a new study suggests.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Drinking tea seems to offer some protection against osteoporosis in older women, a new study finds.

Having trouble choosing between a cup of tea or coffee on these wintry days? New research says tea might be the better option – at least for your bones.

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, followed nearly 10,000 women 65 and older for 10 years, tracking their tea and coffee drinking habits and measuring changes in bone mineral density. Shifts in bone mineral density may indicate the presence of osteoporosis, a disease that causes weakened bones and increases risks of fractures. It affects 54 million people in the United States.

MORE: Trying to slow the aging process? A little dark chocolate may help

People who reported drinking tea had slightly higher hip bone mineral density than people who did not drink tea, the study found. The difference was small, but even "small improvements in bone density can translate into fewer fractures across large groups," said Enwu Liu, one of the study's authors and an adjunct professor at Flinders University in Australia.  

The findings for coffee drinkers were more mixed. Two to three cups of coffee a day did not seem to affect bone health, but people who drank five or more cups a day had lower bone mineral density.

Compounds in tea called catechins may help promote bone health and slow degeneration in bone density, researchers said. Coffee has been shown to affect calcium absorption, which is critical for strong bones.

"Our results don't mean you need to give up coffee or start drinking tea by the gallon," Liu said.

But moderate tea consumption may offer an easy way for older women to protect their bones, he said.

The study also found that women who drank coffee and also had higher lifetime consumption of alcohol showed evidence of poorer bone health.

"While moderate coffee drinking appears safe, very high consumption may not be ideal, especially for women who drink alcohol," Liu said.

What is osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis means "porous bone." It occurs when bones, which are living tissues, do not replenish themselves as fast as they degenerate. As a result, bones become weak. As the disease advances, they may break even on light impact.

Osteoporosis can lead to loss of height or the appearance of being hunched over. It also can cause ongoing pain.

Certain cancers, autoimmune disorders, gastrointestinal disorders and blood disorders, as well as some medications, may cause bone loss and increase the risk of osteoporosis. Women 50 and older who break bones are advised by the Osteoporosis Foundation to consult a health care provider.

How to prevent osteoporosis

Avoiding smoking and heavy drinking, doing strength training and getting adequate vitamin D and calcium helps prevent osteoporosis. 

Hormone replacement therapy — supplemental estrogen in particular — also helps protect against osteoporosis in menopausal women. 

For advanced osteoporosis, medications may be prescribed, the Mayo Clinic says.

