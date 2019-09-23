More Health:

September 23, 2019

Temple's new health center restores primary care to Sharswood

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Primary Care
Vaux Community Health Center Temple Photo Courtesy/Temple University

Nurse practitioner Shawn Jackson meets with a patient at the new Vaux Community Health Center in Philadelphia's Sharswood section.

Temple University swung open the doors to a new community health center earlier this month in section of North Philadelphia that has lacked primary care services for several years.

The Vaux Community Health Center is part of the Sharswood/Blumberg Neighborhood Transformation Plan, a revitalization effort headed by the Philadelphia Housing Authority. Funding is being provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

RELATED STORY: Temple clinic helps transgender women find new voices

The nurse-managed primary care clinic, run by Temple's College of Public Health, is located within the former Vaux High School building at 2300 W. Master St. in Sharswood. The building now houses another school Vaux Big Picture High School – and various other community organizations. 

The opportunity to provide health care services in a building housing various community-minded organizations is particularly unique, Executive Director Marti Kubik said. 

"It's an opportunity for our college to provide health care related services for a community who lost their clinic out of this site in about 2015," Kubik said. "We're really grateful for the opportunity to be back in the community and a part of the development that's happening in the Vaux building."

The clinic will provide preventative services while also helping patients manage chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, nurse practioner Shawn Jackson said. Medical professionals also will work with residents to better understand vaccination milestones. 

The clinic, which accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurers, also will advocate healthy diets and urge smoking cessation. 

"Because of the location of the clinic, it really is very advantageous for the community members to be able to walk somewhere that is close by for their primary care needs," nurse manager Sofia Carreno said. "This was something that was lacking the past few years because of the closure."

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Primary Care Sharswood Sharswood/Blumberg Temple University Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Lions game
092119NelsonAgholor

Odd News

Viral CBS3 interview with apartment building fire 'hero' shades Eagles' Nelson Agholor
0923_CBS Agholor

Healthy Eating

Do pumpkin spice products have any nutritional value?
Pumpkin spice muffins

Eagles

Eagles not making excuses for mistake-riddled loss to Lions
Nelson-Agholor-Eagles_092219_USAT

Celebrities

James McAvoy defends Philly slang word 'jawn' in interview with Jessica Chastain
James McAvoy Philadelphia slang jawn

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art
Oktoberfest at Philadelphia Museum of Art

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved