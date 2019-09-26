Roundup of things to do the first weekend of fall in Philadelphia

It's officially fall! Celebrate by spending part of the weekend at an autumn wonderland at the Delaware River waterfront.

You can also join in an Oktoberfest celebration or start getting excited for Halloween by going trick-or-treating at a local winery.

Find more details below, as well as our other top picks for things to do this weekend.

Starting the weekend off early is FEASTIVAL on Thursday night.

Restaurants such as Laurel, a.kitchen, Poi Dog, Vetri Cucina and Sate Kampar will serve food and drink, while circus performers (including some Cirque du Soleil alums) provide entertainment.

The party, now in its 10th year, benefits FringeArts.

Philly Music Fest ends with performances at University City's World Cafe Live on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available for both shows. Or buy a $50 pass to attend both.

This weekend there are three Oktoberfest celebrations: Bloktoberfest on Washington Avenue, Uptoberfest at Uptown Beer Garden and Ardmore Oktoberfest.

They all include beer and they all sound fun, which makes choosing which one to attend this Saturday extra difficult.

If you're already in the Halloween spirit, take a trip out to Delaware County. This is Chaddsford Winery's first Adult Trick or Treat Weekend of 2019.

Dress in costume and make your way to five Halloween-themed stations on the property with treats and alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $25 and include a keepsake wine glass.



Spend a day out and about in Center City. Rikumo, Shakespeare & Co., DAPR Grooming Parlour, South Moon Under, Shibe Vintage Sports and DFTI Boutique are some of the businesses offering specials and deals on Saturday.

Fall Fest is back! Morgan's Pier is now filled with twinkling lights, pumpkins and hay bales, and the menu includes seasonal food and drink.

During Fall Fest, there's pumpkin carving on Saturdays and Sundays, live acoustic performances on Sunday afternoons, DJ entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays, Quizzo on Wednesdays and karaoke on Thursdays.



