April 04, 2024

Theater, street cleanups and WrestleMania: Your weekend guide to things to do

Also walk the newly restored trails at Tyler Arboretum or celebrate Rex Manning Day on South Street.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend guide WrestleMania Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY SPORTS

WrestleMania 40 returns to Philly for the first time in 25 years this weekend. The signature smackdowns will take place at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday and Sunday.

It's nearly time to dust off your capes and neon spandex  WrestleMania 40 is upon us.

The signature WWE event is returning to our fair city for the first time since 1999, giving Philadelphians the chance to see their favorite wrestlers give 'em (or get) the chair this weekend. But it's not the only event in town. Well-dressed guests will compete for prizes at the Black-Tie GayBINGO fundraiser on Saturday, while "Empire Records" fans will descend on South Street for a block party honoring the movie's fictional has-been Rex Manning. Theater discounts, clean-ups and newly restored outdoor trails also await:

Smell the sweat at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 40 piledrives into Philadelphia this weekend. Tickets are still available for the main events, which will take place at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m., as well as for the WWE Friday Night SmackDown and NXT Stand and Deliver on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. But if you want to get in the spirit a little early, head to Attic Brewing Co. on Thursday afternoon for some outdoor bouts in the brewery's Germantown beer garden.

Pay what you can for Philly theater

Want to spend a night out at the theater, but don't want to spend hundreds on partial-view nosebleeds? During Philly Theatre Week, audiences can pay what they wish for tickets to shows in the city and its surrounding counties. The deals apply to 49 productions including "Macbeth," "Sweet Charity" and "Kill Move Paradise," a show from Philly's Pulitzer playwright James Ijames. The week of deals starts Thursday and runs through next weekend.

Walk the newly restored trails at Tyler Arboretum

Last year, the Tyler Arboretum closed roughly 17 miles of trails due to an invasive beetle tearing through its ash trees. On Sunday, the Delaware County public garden will reopen about 11 1/2 miles of those trails to the public after months of work removing dead or dangerous trees. While there, visitors can check out the cherry trees or daffodils and magnolias in bloom.

Wear a tux to a black-tie drag queen bingo

Expect beautiful gowns and impressive contouring at a swanky version of AIDS Fund Philly's monthly drag queen bingo. Black-Tie GayBINGO is a formal fundraiser for the nonprofit hosted by a troupe of Bingo Verifying Divas (BVDs). Held in the Regency Ballroom at the Loews Hotel, the event promises a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner and dancing. Tickets for the Saturday night shindig start at $200.

Help clean your local park

Give your neighborhood a makeover on Saturday by volunteering in the city's largest single-day cleanup event. Philly Spring Cleanup is broken up into over 100 projects targeting specific schools, parks and streets. Volunteers can sign up to collect trash and sweep sidewalks through the event's online portal.

Attend a block party for a '90s movie character

Never heard of Rex Manning? Here are some hints: He used to be a pop star, loves a purple lapel and doesn't actually exist outside the movie "Empire Records." But the fictional character has inspired an upcoming block party at South Street Art Mart ripped straight from the 1995 cult comedy. Rex Manning Day will feature live music and vendors to shop outside, along with in-store promotions and prizes. The party runs from noon to 7 p.m.

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

