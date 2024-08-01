Olympics parties, concerts and BlackStar Film Festival: Your weekend guide to things to do

Have you lost all of your non-working hours (and maybe a few on the clock, too) to the Olympics this week? Good news: You can keep on binging water polo and volleyball this weekend at Philadelphia bars and restaurants as the Games continue. Lots of places will be playing Olympic events on their screens with drink and food specials to power you through the competition.

A different kind of screening is taking place at three city theaters: The BlackStar Film Festival is back with nearly 100 movies for just $7.50-$18 tickets.

M. Night Shyamalan also has a new thriller in theaters, and Rittenhouse Square has new cookies from a national chain opening its first Philly location.

Ice Spice and live sports are also on the agenda. Plan your weekend accordingly:

The Summer Olympics are entering their second week in Paris, but you can catch the action from various establishments right here in Philadelphia. Sports bars like Chickie's & Pete's, Sports & Social and Xfinity Live! will be playing the events every day, while Two Locals Brewing has a special watch party scheduled for the women's basketball showdown between Team USA and Germany on Sunday. Get there at 10 a.m. to cheer on Philly's own Kahleah Copper.

The film festival known as "Black Sundance" returns Thursday through Sunday with 96 movies. BlackStar Film Festival highlights works from Black, brown and Indigenous filmmakers through screenings and panel discussions. Some of the most buzzed-about titles this year include "Life is Beautiful," a documentary about a Palestinian director's attempt to connect with family in Gaza from far-away Norway, and "Dreams in Nightmares," a road trip movie about three queer women searching for their lost friend in the Midwest. Movies will screen throughout the weekend at one of three locations: the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts, Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

A slew of arena rockers, country acts and rap legends will pass through the city this month. Ice Spice is kicking off the stacked slate of concerts Friday with a 9 p.m. show at the Met. Tickets are still available for her Y2K! World Tour, with the cheap seats starting at $64.

M. Night Shyamalan, the leading spooky filmmaker from the Philly area, has a new movie out this weekend. "Trap" is a thriller inside a pop concert, which police are swarming to catch a serial killer. See how it unfolds at theaters across the city. PhillyVoice staffers looked back at the director's earlier hits for the occasion.

A new cookie emporium opens Friday in Rittenhouse Square. Chip City Cookies, a national chain with locations in New Jersey and New York, is entering the Philadelphia market with a new shop at 204 S. 17th St. The starting lineup of flavors includes blueberry cheesecake, chocolate chip and hot honey cornbread, but Chip City promises over 40 rotating varieties throughout the year.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy will host a day of sports programming Saturday at FDR Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids can play baseball, softball, basketball, rugby, soccer, football or ultimate frisbee at various stations across the park, or try their hand (feet?) at skateboarding. They can then celebrate their victory — or spirited participation — with free ice cream or a balloon animal. While the event is free, advance registration is encouraged.

