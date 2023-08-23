A bookstore crawl and $4 movies: Your weekend guide to things to do

The zoo's new puma cubs might not be ready for visitors yet, but 26 Philly bookshops very much are as they prepare to host the city's first bookstore crawl this Saturday.

Also open for business? Local movie theaters, which are lowering their ticket prices to just $4 this Sunday. The 30 Bucks County breweries that created a new pale ale would also be happy to pour it starting Friday, while Love & Honey is daring adventurous eaters to try its Nashville chicken, waffle and ice cream concoction this Saturday and Sunday. And any day this weekend, visit the Shipwreck Saloon at Penn's Landing for a spooky good time with a crew of scurvy-ridden scallywags.

The Shipwreck Saloon crashes onto Penn's Landing this Thursday through Sunday. The interactive show features dead men's tales of cursed treasure and haunted crews, all told by costumed characters. You can also swig rum — but it'll be from four specialty cocktails, not a bottle.

Fried chicken and waffles is already a winning combo. But what happens when you add a scoop of Bassetts vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of hot honey? Find out this weekend when Love & Honey debuts the Nashville Meltdown at its Northern Liberties restaurant for a limited time. The sweet and savory treat will be available for takeout from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Over two dozen independent bookstores will host author signings, giveaways and floral pop-ups for Philadelphia's inaugural bookstore crawl this Saturday. The event is designed to get locals reading and spending, but they'll also be able to score free books and totes at select shops. The crawl marks the reopening of Harriet's Bookshop and the grand opening of a new West Philly store, Healing While Black.

In honor of National Cinema Day, movie theaters across the city will offer tickets for just $4 on Sunday. The deal applies to any showtime at participating theaters, which include national chains like AMC and Regal as well as regional indies like PFS East and Bourse. Now is the time to catch up on "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" or that movie about Dracula on a boat.

Dozens of Bucks County brewers recently teamed up to create a single, signature beer. Expedition Bucks County, a 4.9% ABV pale ale with hints of grapefruit and peach, makes its debut in cans and on tap on Friday at all 30 breweries that helped created it. These spots are located along the so-called "Ale Trail" spanning Doylestown, Langhorne, New Hope and Bristol.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.