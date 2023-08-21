Tickets to summer films cost just $4 on National Cinema Day

Still haven't made the trek to a local movie theater to see the "Barbenheimer" double feature? That's okay, for this weekend, plenty of Philly-area theaters will screen the summer blockbusters at a steep discount.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, tickets will cost just $4 at more than 3,000 U.S. theaters as part of National Cinema Day, a promotion hoping to entice moviegoers into cinemas. Last year's inaugural promotion was successful, with an estimated 8.1 million people purchasing discounted movie tickets, the Associated Press reported.

National chains like Regal Cinemas, AMC and Movie Tavern will be participating, as will the Landmark Ritz Five, PFS East and PFS Bourse. Some local independent theaters, like the Bryn Mawr Film Institute, also will screen discounted films. At all participating locations, patrons can purchase tickets for any showing for just $4.

Cinephiles can head to their favorite theater to watch "Blue Beetle," "Barbie," "Gran Turismo," "Elemental" or "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" before they hit streaming services. And those looking to see Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" can purchase $4 tickets to see the biopic in IMAX 70mm at the Regal UA theater in King of Prussia, one of just 19 theaters in the country screening the film in its most immersive format.

Along with this summer's biggest film releases, theaters are also bringing classic films back to the big screen.

The Bryn Mawr Film Institute will screen the 1986 film "Stand By Me," while the Movie Tavern in Flourtown will show "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," as well as recent releases. And the AMC movie theater at the Neshaminy Mall will screen Disney's "The Beauty and the Beast."

Regal Cinemas will also offer $4 concession combos on Sunday. AMC Theaters will have a small soft drink and popcorn for $5 plus tax.

National Cinema Day is organized by the the Cinema Foundation, the nonprofit sector of the National Association of Theater Owners. Moviegoers can search for a theater by location or film using the National Cinema Day website.