More Events:

January 24, 2024

A tattoo festival and Lunar New Year celebration: Your weekend guide to things to do

A new exhibit on Indian culture arrives at the Please Touch Museum and Disney princesses come to Franklin Square

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide tattoo festival Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival opens this weekend for a Jan. 26-28 run.

Royalty from the tattoo world and the Disney universe will soon descend on Philadelphia for an inky, icy weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, internationally renowned tattoo artists (and a few "Ink Master" contestants) will set up shop for a festival in Chinatown that also features sword swallowers and falcons. And at nearby Franklin Square on Saturday, four Disney heroines associated with water (the frozen and flowing kind) will lead a game-filled Ice Princess Night.

Penn Museum will help usher in the Year of the Dragon with an early Lunar New Year party on Saturday, and the Please Touch Museum will welcome its traveling Namaste India exhibit on Friday.

Get inked at the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival

Tattoo needles will be buzzing all weekend at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. During the 26th annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival, visitors can get a new piece of body art from one of many artists on site or enjoy entertainment from circus and sideshow performers. The festival opens Friday for a three-day run, but guests can also snag some 75-cent pierogies at an opening party at Tattooed Mom on Thursday.

Ring in the Lunar New Year at the Penn Museum

Lunar New Year doesn't officially start until Feb. 10, but celebrations are starting early at the Penn Museum this Saturday. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the museum will welcome Chinese and Korean dancers to the Harris Auditorium for performances and a live calligraphy demonstration. Elsewhere in the halls, martial arts experts and a K-pop troupe will show off their skills. It all ends with a lion dance, led by the Penn Lions.

Meet Anna, Elsa, Tiana and Ariel

Kids can take photos with ice princesses (and a few from the sea or bayou) at a free Franklin Square event on Saturday. The park's Ice Princess Night will feature photo ops with Anna and Elsa from "Frozen," Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog" and Ariel from "The Little Mermaid." Other activities include games, giveaways and sing-alongs — presumably to some of the Disney princesses' power ballads. The festivities run from 5 to 7 p.m.

Play cricket or ride in a tuk-tuk

A new exhibit on Indian culture comes to the Please Touch Museum on Friday for a three-month stint. Namaste India features lots of hands-on experiences, including block printing, cricket and simulated three-wheeled rides in a tuk-tuk, a motorized rickshaw. Kids can also make roti or walk the red carpet in a special Bollywood section that features clips from famous films. The opening day includes bonus dance performances and art and spice workshops.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Franklin Square Pennsylvania Convention Center Festivals Disney Tattoos Lunar New Year Penn Museum

Videos

Featured

Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete
Weekend guide tattoo festival

A tattoo festival and Lunar New Year celebration: Your weekend guide to things to do

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly receives $25 million federal grant for flood prevention, drinking water projects
Port Richmond Water Treatment plant

Sponsored

Health anxiety: What it is and how to manage it
Purchased - Woman suffering an anxiety attack alone

Adult Health

Even mild concussions caused by sports can lead to persistent health problems, researchers say
Traumatic brain injuries

TV

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter aces Philly clue during 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' victory
celebrity jeopardy lisa ann walter winner

Eagles

Five takeaways from Nick Sirianni's and Howie Roseman's end of season press conference
012524HowieRosemanNickSirianni

Shopping

The Wardrobe expands its free clothing events to Chester County
Open Wardrobe Table Pic

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved