More Events:

January 22, 2024

Tattoo festival will bring ink masters, sideshow acts to Pennsylvania Convention Center

The three-day event begins this Friday, but Tattooed Mom will host an opening party Thursday night

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Tattoos
Tattoo Arts Festival Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Artists will give out lots of ink Jan. 26-28 at the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival. Previous contestants from 'Ink Master' will attend.

Expect to see butterflies, moons and flaming skulls in Chinatown this weekend — all in ink, of course.

The Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival returns Friday through Sunday for its 26th year at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The three-day expo will feature numerous opportunities to get inked by renowned artists, including a few made famous by reality shows like "Ink Master" and "Tattoo Age." Contests will be held every day of the festival, with categories ranging from cover-ups to color portraits.

RELATED: Kids can learn how to tap maple trees, make syrup in Wissahickon Valley Park next month

Other entertainment includes circus and sideshow acts (like former Ringling Bros. star James Maltman) and a special educational seminar with falcons and owls from The Raptory.

While festivities officially begin Friday at 2 p.m., revelers can start celebrating early at Tattooed Mom's opening party Thursday night. The South Street bar will offer 75-cent pierogis until the kitchen closes at 12:30 a.m., as well as $4 drafts until 11 p.m.

Admission to the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival costs $25 per day or $50 for a three-day pass. Children 12 and under can attend for free.

Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival

Friday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 28
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Tattoos Philadelphia Pennsylvania Convention Center Tattoo Convention Circus

Videos

Featured

Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know
Sydney-Brown-Eagles-injury_011924_USAT

How much did injuries affect Eagles collapse, drop off in 2023?

Just In

Must Read

Government

Norristown water main break leaves more than 300 properties without water
Norristown water main

Sponsored

A guy’s guide to sexual health
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

Adult Health

Hoping to clear the air in casinos, workers seek to ban tobacco smoke
Casino Smoking Bans

TV

'The Bachelor,' starring Montgomery County's Joey Graziadei, starts Monday; here's what to know
joey graziadei season 28 bachelor premiere

Eagles

Eagles vibe check: Will Nick Sirianni really be the coach next season?
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-January-22-2024

Performances

'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway musical to make Philadelphia debut in February
Mrs. Doubtfire Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved