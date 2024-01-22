Tattoo festival will bring ink masters, sideshow acts to Pennsylvania Convention Center

Expect to see butterflies, moons and flaming skulls in Chinatown this weekend — all in ink, of course.

The Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival returns Friday through Sunday for its 26th year at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The three-day expo will feature numerous opportunities to get inked by renowned artists, including a few made famous by reality shows like "Ink Master" and "Tattoo Age." Contests will be held every day of the festival, with categories ranging from cover-ups to color portraits.

Other entertainment includes circus and sideshow acts (like former Ringling Bros. star James Maltman) and a special educational seminar with falcons and owls from The Raptory.

While festivities officially begin Friday at 2 p.m., revelers can start celebrating early at Tattooed Mom's opening party Thursday night. The South Street bar will offer 75-cent pierogis until the kitchen closes at 12:30 a.m., as well as $4 drafts until 11 p.m.

Admission to the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival costs $25 per day or $50 for a three-day pass. Children 12 and under can attend for free.

Friday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 28

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

