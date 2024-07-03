'Star Wars' burlesque and incarcerated artists: Your weekend guide to things to do

After eating too many hot dogs and exhausting all your fun facts about Benjamin Franklin at your friend's Fourth of July barbecue, you might find yourself wondering: What am I even doing this weekend?

It's set to be a relatively quiet Friday through Sunday after a loud (just ask your PTSD-addled dogs) Thursday celebration of America's independence. But there are still festivals to attend and shows to see — including a steamy one for wannabe Jedis. Get the details on that and more in your newest weekend guide:

A "Star Wars" burlesque show coming to Philadelphia promises much more than Princess Leia in her famous metal bikini. "The Empire Strips Back," a touring Australian act, lands at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on Friday for its first of four weekends of performances. Over two hours, actors in skimpy costumes will offer their silliest and sexiest takes on Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker and all those stormtroopers. The show is 18 and over and no, George Lucas had nothing to do with it.

See paintings from incarcerated artists

Starting Friday, visitors to the Barnes Foundation can view work from artists returning home from prison — and some still incarcerated at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County. "Visions" is the latest showcase to come out of the museum's restorative justice collaboration with Mural Arts. The 22-piece collection, which seeks to "evoke dreams not yet realized," will be on display through next month.

Bands and kids from the Rock to the Future program will jam at the returning Sweet Juice Fest. The festival, which shines a light on diverse local talent, will take place Saturday from 1:30-9 p.m. at the Farm at Awbury Arboretum. Musical acts including Noun, Honeychile, and Kelsey Cork and the Swigs will perform, along with students from Rock to the Future and a drag king for 'Silence of the Lambs' obsessives: Hannibal Lickher. Attendees can also get a tarot reading or make use of the DIY printing station.

The Philadelphia Latino Film Festival enters its sixth and final weekend Saturday. Starting at 1 p.m., organizers at the iMPeRFeCT Gallery in Germantown will screen features and shorts into the evening. The movies continue the next day at Cherry Street Pier, with musical performances to break up the screenings. The weekend lineup includes documentaries on migrant workers in the United States, Brazil's military dictatorship and the "godmother of mariachi" Belle Ortiz. Shorts on pandemic romances and blind dates are also in the mix.

