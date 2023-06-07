Philly Beer Week and a Prince birthday bash: Your weekend guide to things to do

As pollution brought on by Canadian wildfires continues to impact Philadelphia's air quality, city residents may be spending more time inside.

It's unclear what — if any — outdoor events may be canceled or moved indoors in the coming days, but meteorologists are hopeful rain will bring some relief by Friday. That means the busy weekend might not be all lost, which is very good news for street fests, outdoor dining and anyone hoping to leave their living room.

Check out some of the best upcoming events below, from art and cultural fests to beer-forward Renn Faires. All are currently moving ahead as planned, but keep your eyes on their social media for any last-minute updates:

The nation's largest African American street festival returns for its 48th year on Sunday, June 11. Vendors, dancers and drummers will take over 15 blocks in South Philly between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to celebrate West African, Caribbean and Brazilian cultures. Highlights include a performance from Grammy-winning singer Chrisette Michele and a noon procession across the South Street Bridge to make a traditional offering of fruit and flowers to Oshun, the Yoruba goddess of the river.

Sip sours and stouts at Philly Beer Week

Philly Beer Week closes with three full days of weekend programming. Bars and restaurants across the city will be hosting events ranging from a Friday night queer dance party at Fat Lady Brewing to a Saturday pils picnic and seafood boil at Johnny Brenda's to a full-on Saturday Renn Faire with tarot, turkey legs and fire breathers at the International Bar, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Invest in affordable art

Collecting art generally requires a lot of disposable income, unless you're able to shop South Kensington's long-running, reasonably priced art festival. All pieces are $250 or less at Art for the Cash Poor, which will run along North American Street between Master and Oxford streets on Saturday. From noon 'til 6 p.m., browse works from local artists, meet a few of them and attend craft-making demos to hone your own skills.

Groove to Prince tunes at his birthday party

Were it not for his sudden death in 2016, Prince would've been 65 on June 7. Fans will remember his life and career at a City Winer celebration on Friday, led by the cover band the All-Star Purple Party. Starting at 7:30 p.m., the group will play some of Prince's most beloved hits, including "When Doves Cry," "Let's Go Crazy," "Kiss" and "Purple Rain." Frontman Edward "Junie" Henderson will be dressed like the late singer, so expect tight pants, pirate shirts and feather boas. Tickets start at $25.

Step back in time when you climb aboard the Cruiser Olympia for a 1920s-style speakeasy this Friday. Between 6 and 9 p.m., crew members in period-appropriate costumes will chat about the U.S. naval ship's World War I and Prohibition history before discreetly pointing you toward the speakeasy, concealed through a separate entrance. One ticket gets you one free drink and access to music and games. Entry is $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

This Saturday, the Science History Institute will host an educational festival centered on water: the drinks we brew with it, the food we draw from it and the creatures that live in it. Families can sample iced tea and oysters (along with beer for the adults) in between history lectures and aquatic storytimes. Kids will also meet a few macroinvertebrates that live under the sea, including snails, worms and crayfish.

