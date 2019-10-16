Things to do this weekend, Oct. 17-20

Time to start making your weekend plans, and lucky for you there's lots going on Thursday through Sunday.

Some of our top picks include a cider fest at the Navy Yard, Reading Terminal Market's outdoor Harvest Festival and an outdoor party at Congress Hall in Cape May, New Jersey.

Read on for more details on what's happening this weekend.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy's eighth annual Glow in the Park will take place Thursday night from 6 to 9:30 p.m.



The party will include a photo exhibit, live music, a circus show, beer, cocktails and an opportunity to take an evening stroll at Shofuso Japanese House and Garden.

Thursday night, head to Urban Farmer on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The restaurant's patio will be decorated with hay bales, corn stalks and pumpkins for the happy hour event.

There will be seven pumpkin beers available, two pumpkin cocktails, a pumpkin gnocchi dish and pumpkin doughnuts.

The night before Chestnut Hill's Witches & Wizards Festival, there's a bar crawl through the neighborhood.

On Friday evening, the 21-plus crowd is invited to get dressed up in Halloween costumes and make their way from bar to bar on Germantown Avenue.

There will be lots of drink specials at the participating bars, and outside on the street there will be a flame-breathing juggler, fortune teller, circus show and DJ.



Tickets to attend are $25 and include one complimentary alcoholic beverage, plus keepsakes.

Global Champagne Day is Friday and a.kitchen+bar in Rittenhouse is celebrating with deals on bubbly from noon to 10 p.m.

Special Champagnes will be available by the glass for $14-$18, and fancy bottles of Champagne will be half-off.

Filbert Street outside Reading Terminal Market will be closed to traffic and decorated with hay bales and corn stalks for the fall festival on Saturday afternoon.



Attendees can enjoy hayrides, a pumpkin patch, fall foods from market vendors and an outdoor beer garden. Animals from the Philadelphia Zoo will be there, too.

On Saturday, the historic resort near the beach is hosting an all-day fall festival on the lawn, from noon to 6 p.m.

At the festival, there will be carnival games, train rides for kids, a beer tent and an evening screening of the Halloween favorite "Hocus Pocus" with s'mores.



Hard cider fest, Pour the Core, is back Saturday. There will be more than 75 ciders available to sample from brands like Original Sin, Woodchuck, Commonwealth, Ploughman Farm, Hale & True and more.

Tickets are still available online for the event.

