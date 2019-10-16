More Events:

October 16, 2019

Things to do this weekend, Oct. 17-20

Highlights include Pour the Core cider fest at the Navy Yard, Reading Terminal Market's outdoor Harvest Festival and Chestnut Hill's Brews & Broomsticks Pub Crawl

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Weekend roundup of things to do Oct. 17-20 Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

There are lots of fall festivals happening this weekend in Philadelphia, including Reading Terminal Market's annual Harvest Fest.

Time to start making your weekend plans, and lucky for you there's lots going on Thursday through Sunday.

Some of our top picks include a cider fest at the Navy Yard, Reading Terminal Market's outdoor Harvest Festival and an outdoor party at Congress Hall in Cape May, New Jersey.

Read on for more details on what's happening this weekend.

All the details for Glow in the Park 2019 outside the Horticulture Center

The Fairmount Park Conservancy's eighth annual Glow in the Park will take place Thursday night from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The party will include a photo exhibit, live music, a circus show, beer, cocktails and an opportunity to take an evening stroll at Shofuso Japanese House and Garden.

Enjoy pumpkin beers, cocktails and foods at party outside Urban Farmer

Thursday night, head to Urban Farmer on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The restaurant's patio will be decorated with hay bales, corn stalks and pumpkins for the happy hour event.

There will be seven pumpkin beers available, two pumpkin cocktails, a pumpkin gnocchi dish and pumpkin doughnuts. 

Six bars participating in the Brews & Broomsticks Pub Crawl in Chestnut Hill

The night before Chestnut Hill's Witches & Wizards Festival, there's a bar crawl through the neighborhood.

On Friday evening, the 21-plus crowd is invited to get dressed up in Halloween costumes and make their way from bar to bar on Germantown Avenue.

There will be lots of drink specials at the participating bars, and outside on the street there will be a flame-breathing juggler, fortune teller, circus show and DJ.

Tickets to attend are $25 and include one complimentary alcoholic beverage, plus keepsakes.

a.kitchen offering deals on bottles of bubbly to celebrate Global Champagne Day

Global Champagne Day is Friday and a.kitchen+bar in Rittenhouse is celebrating with deals on bubbly from noon to 10 p.m.

Special Champagnes will be available by the glass for $14-$18, and fancy bottles of Champagne will be half-off.

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals

Filbert Street outside Reading Terminal Market will be closed to traffic and decorated with hay bales and corn stalks for the fall festival on Saturday afternoon.

Attendees can enjoy hayrides, a pumpkin patch, fall foods from market vendors and an outdoor beer garden. Animals from the Philadelphia Zoo will be there, too.

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games

On Saturday, the historic resort near the beach is hosting an all-day fall festival on the lawn, from noon to 6 p.m.

At the festival, there will be carnival games, train rides for kids, a beer tent and an evening screening of the Halloween favorite "Hocus Pocus" with s'mores.

More than 75 ciders will be available to sample at Pour the Core in the Navy Yard

Hard cider fest, Pour the Core, is back Saturday. There will be more than 75 ciders available to sample from brands like Original Sin, Woodchuck, Commonwealth, Ploughman Farm, Hale & True and more.

Tickets are still available online for the event.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Roundup Philadelphia Cape May Parties Navy Yard Reading Terminal Market Bars Food & Drink Fall Chestnut Hill Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: 5 matchups to watch
101719BrandonGraham

Marijuana Legalization

What to know about proposed bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania
Marijuana legalization bill Pennsylvania

Health Stories

In Honduras, Jefferson Health surgeon finds patients' determination 'astounding'
Honduras Medical Mission Trip 1

UFC

Philly's Sean Brady, undefeated as a pro, set for UFC debut Friday night on ESPN
021419_Sean-Brady_usat

Saturday Night Live

Zach Galifianakis on Tina Fey during his very short SNL career: 'God bless her'
Tina Fey Galifianakis

Family-Friendly

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals
Reading Terminal Market Harvest Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved