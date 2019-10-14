More Events:

October 14, 2019

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals

There will be plenty of family-friendly activities, plus a beer garden for adults

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Reading Terminal Market Harvest Festival Photo by Aaron Burden/on Unsplash

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival is coming up on Oct. 19. Filbert Street outside the market will become an urban farm, complete with pumpkins, hayrides and animals.

Filbert Street outside Reading Terminal Market will be closed off to traffic and decorated with hay bales and corn stalks for the fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Families can take a free hayride, meet animals from the Philadelphia Zoo, pose for photos in the pumpkin patch and do arts & crafts.

There will be a beer garden with seasonal brews for adults to enjoy, too, and plenty of seasonal foods from Reading Terminal Market vendors.

The festival will take place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reading Terminal Market states this year's festival will be the biggest and best yet.

Harvest Festival

Saturday, Oct. 19
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
Reading Terminal Market
Filbert Street, between 11th and 12th streets

