Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals

Filbert Street outside Reading Terminal Market will be closed off to traffic and decorated with hay bales and corn stalks for the fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Families can take a free hayride, meet animals from the Philadelphia Zoo, pose for photos in the pumpkin patch and do arts & crafts.

There will be a beer garden with seasonal brews for adults to enjoy, too, and plenty of seasonal foods from Reading Terminal Market vendors.

The festival will take place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reading Terminal Market states this year's festival will be the biggest and best yet.

Saturday, Oct. 19

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend

Reading Terminal Market

Filbert Street, between 11th and 12th streets



