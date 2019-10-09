Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games

Congress Hall in Cape May, New Jersey, is hosting a new event on Saturday, Oct. 19. The historic resort near the beach is throwing an all-day fall festival on the lawn, from noon to 6 p.m.

There will be carnival games, train rides for kids, a beer tent and an evening screening of the Halloween favorite "Hocus Pocus" with s'mores.

In addition playing games and riding on the Congress Hall Spook Express, kids can paint pumpkins and get their faces painted. There will be a pumpkin and hay-filled wagon for family photos, too.

For adults, the beer tent by the fire pits will be serving local brews and alcoholic slushie drinks. To eat, there will be candy apples, funnel cake, apple cider doughnuts, pretzels with beer cheese and bratwurst.

Once the sun goes down, the family-friendly movie will start.

For those who have never visited Congress Hall, it's more than 200 years old and was once known as "The Summer White House." In addition to rooms, the hotel has two restaurants, an underground jazz club and a Prohibition-era cocktail lounge.

The day after the fall festival at the hotel, Cape May's annual Halloween parade and trick-or-treating on Washington Street will take place.

Fall Festival at Congress Hall

Saturday, Oct. 19

Noon to 6 p.m. | Free to attend

Congress Hall

200 Congress Place, Cape May, NJ 08204



