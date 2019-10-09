More Events:

October 09, 2019

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games

The historic hotel in New Jersey is embracing fall with a family-friendly festival

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Congress Hall in Cape May, New Jersey is throwing a fall festival on Saturday, Oct, 19, with carnival games and a screening of 'Hocus Pocus.'

Congress Hall in Cape May, New Jersey, is hosting a new event on Saturday, Oct. 19. The historic resort near the beach is throwing an all-day fall festival on the lawn, from noon to 6 p.m.

There will be carnival games, train rides for kids, a beer tent and an evening screening of the Halloween favorite "Hocus Pocus" with s'mores.

Lokal Hotel with salt water pool opens in Cape May, New Jersey

In addition playing games and riding on the Congress Hall Spook Express, kids can paint pumpkins and get their faces painted. There will be a pumpkin and hay-filled wagon for family photos, too.

For adults, the beer tent by the fire pits will be serving local brews and alcoholic slushie drinks. To eat, there will be candy apples, funnel cake, apple cider doughnuts, pretzels with beer cheese and bratwurst.

Once the sun goes down, the family-friendly movie will start.

For those who have never visited Congress Hall, it's more than 200 years old and was once known as "The Summer White House." In addition to rooms, the hotel has two restaurants, an underground jazz club and a Prohibition-era cocktail lounge.

The day after the fall festival at the hotel, Cape May's annual Halloween parade and trick-or-treating on Washington Street will take place.

Fall Festival at Congress Hall

Saturday, Oct. 19
Noon to 6 p.m. | Free to attend
Congress Hall
200 Congress Place, Cape May, NJ 08204

