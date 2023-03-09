More Events:

March 09, 2023

An ABBA dance party and a goat walk: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Have a wide open schedule March 10-12? Don't forget to hit the Oscars red carpet at the Philadelphia Film Center

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly goat walk @phillygoatproject/Facebook

A goat walk at Awbury Arboretum in Germantown is among the many things to do in Philly this weekend. Others include a Shrek rave and an Oscars watch party.

Already caught "Creed III" and the PHS Flower Show last weekend? Don't worry, there's still plenty to do this Friday through Sunday, whether you're looking to get outside, sculpt or dance.

Philly is hosting tons of parties, including an ExtraABBAganza near FDR Park, a glam Oscar watch party by City Hall and a Shrek rave in Society Hill. Those looking for a more casual Saturday can learn some pottery techniques at the Penn Museum or take a stroll with a goat in Germantown.

Dance to ABBA in your best bell bottoms

Calling all super troupers and dancing queens: On Saturday, the American Swedish Historical Museum is bringing back its ExtrABBAganza Dance Party. Between 7 to 10 p.m., DJ Drake will blast hits from the Swedish supergroup in the museum's grand hall. The evening also includes a costume contest, dancing contest and drag performances from Miss Troy, Scarlett Masters, Elieen O'Brennan and Amerie Jameson. A $35 ticket gets you some Swedish meatballs, but you'll have to bring cash for the bar.

Befriend some billy goats

Looking to connect with nature? Then head to the Awbury Arboretum for some fresh air, exercise and goats. The Philly Goat Project is hosting a free, guided "goat walk" on Saturday that doubles as an educational talk on water — how it's collected, and how goats drink it. Barnyard pals like Bebito and Violet will be waiting at the barn at 1 p.m. sharp.

Learn how to throw pottery on a wheel

Penn Museum's latest CultureFest! includes a 90-minute pottery demo from a teaching artist at 10:30 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. in the Egypt Gallery. Attendees will learn techniques for throwing clay on a potter's wheel, so it can be shaped into bowls, cups or pieces of art. Throughout the day, the museum also will host dance and choral performances, female-focused art exhibits for Women's History Month and a drag queen storytime. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $13 for kids.

Get weird at a Shrek rave

Yes, this is exactly what it sounds like: a rave, inexplicably themed after the animated ogre Shrek. It's far from the first to hit Philadelphia, so if you want to get in on a trend sweeping the city, head to the Theatre of Living Arts on Saturday at 9 p.m.

Strut the red carpet at the PFS Oscar party

The Academy Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC, but if you want to feel like a movie star, ditch your couch for the Philadelphia Film Society's swanky watch party. It includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a raffle and, of course, an enormous screen streaming the entire event. Tickets start at $75, and cocktail attire is required.

